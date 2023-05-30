Opinion

Champions League and Newcastle United – Startling evidence shows why Premier League big six so upset

In 1992/93 the Champions League came into being.

It was actually more of a rebranding.

The season before (1991/92), the European Cup had included a group stage for the first time. However, the various clubs played two knockout rounds before getting down to eight teams, THEN had a group stage with four clubs in each group and the winners of each meeting in the final.

That format remained in 1992/93 but the competition rebranded The Champions League. Two knockout rounds and then eight teams divided into two four club groups and the winners of the two groups meeting in the final.

The biggest change of all though, of course started in the 1996/97.

That season would see for the first time, some clubs qualify for the Champions League, who weren’t actually… Champions.

This has then led to the competition we are all familiar with in the modern day, with now a majority o clubs taking part that haven’t finished as Champions of any domestic league.

When it comes to the Premier League and Champions League, these are all the English clubs who have qualified, starting from and including those who qualified in 1996/97, when the expansion started to happen:

1996/97 Man U, Newcastle United

1997/98 Arsenal, Man U

1998/99 Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea

1999/2000 Man U, Arsenal, Leeds

2000/01 Man U, Arsenal, Liverpool

2001/02 Arsenal, Liverpool, Man U, Newcastle United

2002/03 Man U, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Chelsea

2003/04 Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool

2004/05 Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U, Everton, Liverpool (Liverpool won the 2005 Champions League and the organisers changed the rules allowing them to compete the next season as reigning champions, despite not qualifying through their league placing)

2005/06 Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool, Arsenal

2006/07 Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal

2007/08 Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool

2008/09 Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

2009/10 Chelsea, Man U, Arsenal, Tottenham

2010/11 Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City

2011/12 Man City, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea

2012/13 Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal

2013/14 Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

2014/15 Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Man U

2015/16 Leicester, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City

2016/17 Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Man U (Man U won the Europa League and qualified via that)

2017/18 Man City, Man U, Tottenham, Liverpool

2018/19 Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

2019/20 Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea

2020/21 Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea

2021/22 Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

2022/23 Man City, Arsenal, Man U, Newcastle United

When you analyse what has actually happened, this startling evidence shows why the Premier League big six are so upset – when it comes to Champions League and Newcastle United.

Conclusions and stand out evidence

In the qualifying seasons between (inclusive of) 2005/06 and 2021/22, 69 qualifications happened, in terms of English clubs ‘earning’ the right to play in the next season’s Champions League competition.

One of the sixty nine was Leicester City.

The other 68 places were shared between Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man U and Chelsea. The Premier League big six.

After those 17 years with only that one-off Foxes involvement, I think we can all see why the usual suspects have done everything they can to prevent Newcastle United trying to compete.

I think that even as Newcastle fans, like everybody else, we have become a bit immune to just how shocking it has become. The Premier League big six continually doing everything they can, both domestically and with their continental counterparts to try and prevent other clubs getting their snouts into the Champions League.

It is actually quite interesting that if you look into the first nine seasons, once more than one English club qualified, then you see that in five of the nine qualifying seasons, a club who isn’t currently regarded as one of the Premier League big six, did qualify for the Champions League.

Three of those five were when Newcastle United qualified and then Leeds and Everton one time each.

Then we had 17 years with just Leicester qualifying for Champions League that solitary time.

Times are changing though and actually, if there is/was a seventh English Champions League clubs, in terms of number of games played and number of seasons when qualified, then Newcastle United are that club.

From 1996/97 onwards, there have been 103 instances of English clubs qualifying for the Champions League and this is the leaderboard:

23 Man U

20 Arsenal

19 Chelsea

15 Liverpool

13 Man City

6 Tottenham

4 Newcastle United

1 Leeds

1 Leicester

1 Everton

The idea that Tottenham were suddenly some massive club was all a bit laughable and they were simply right place right time to come along and take advantage of the fact Newcastle United were saddled with Mike Ashley as owner. Even with the easy path laid out for them, they are still now only two more qualifications ahead of Newcastle United.

Whilst Man City had zero Champions League involvement until 2011.

Newcastle United now have the opportunity to take on the usual suspects season after season and whilst it is a massive challenge, ensuring a top four place and Champions League football for the 2024/25 season, is more than doable if Eddie Howe and others at NUFC keep calling things right.

