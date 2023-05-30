Opinion

I had a quiet moment at work where I simply stared into the middle distance…

Newcastle United 2022/23, how was it for you?

For me, in a word – Special. Simply special.

After the final game against Chelsea on Sunday, I had a quiet moment at work where I simply stared into the middle distance.

Moments from the season flashed back at me and every one of them caused a smile. Quite what anyone thought I was thinking is for them to know. And me not to care.

Those moments (if you’re wondering) in no particular order were…

Jacob Murphy’s howitzer against Tottenham putting us 3-0 up in nine incredible minutes at St James’.

Standing crouched in an access tunnel watching dead in line with Kieran Trippier’s free kick that Dan Burn headed in for goal number two against Brighton.

Against Leicester City (for the unofficial Champions League qualification party) meeting John Anderson, John Beresford AND Malcom Macdonald in the stands and the amazing surfer flag in the East Stand before kick off.

And finally, stood in a pub in the city centre watching the Sky cameras pan round our fans at Wembley and their wonderful display assisted by Wor Flags, only for the cameras to get to the Man Utd lot, who seemingly hadn’t bothered at all.

Like I said – Special.

I’ve got to say I welled up for all of them.

You never found me like that over getting relegated (pick from either one of the last two) because they were more than half expected. This season most certainly wasn’t.

Sure we’ve spent a dash of money here, rode our luck there, but nobody can claim that Newcastle United don’t deserve to be where we have finished.

A big thank you to every player that took to the pitch at whatever ground during this long season. A massive thank you to them all, for every point, every goal, every cross, every tackle and every save. Every blade of grass covered.

Pride is the overriding feeling I get from watching this team this season.

It would be disrespectful to say this side doesn’t have the required quality, in fact downright rude, plus the one thing you definitelt can’t level at this team is any lack of desire, determination and togetherness. We’ve had good players and decent sides before but this one seems to have taken things to the next level with regards to team bonding. The post-match team photo may seem odd to some but one thing it isn’t, is forced.

A massive thank you to Wor Flags and not just for last Monday night against Leicester.. A consistent team needs consistent support. With Wor Flags as conductor in chief we have seen how performances on the pitch can be affected by performances on the terraces and visa versa. Imagine those displays greeting the cream of Europe next season?

As for the “cream of Europe”- Dortmund? Real Madrid, Porto, Inter Milan, I’ll take anything. Believe me those clubs will know about us. They won’t have forgotten about the name Newcastle United. The only difference now is their reference point. They’ll remember Alan Shearer and Bobby Robson and it’s a damn shame on this club’s leadership (or lack of) that those reference points were 20 years ago.

The first fixture with the Champions League music playing before kick-off in September will be emotional. To be talked about in the same breath as these clubs is something that I’d driven from my ambitions over the last decade or so. Not on the radar? You would struggle to attract them for a pre-season friendly, that’s how low we’d driven expectations.

Once again, I feel obliged to be humble and to remind everyone what I said when Eddie Howe was first linked with the post. I said that the job would beat him, be too much for him and it would “eat him alive” I think were my words. Eddie – PLEASE, keep on making me eat those words and I’ll point it out at every milestone that we achieve and hopefully surpass.

I haven’t enjoyed a Newcastle United season as much as this one in a long time. Probably since Sir Bobby Robson was lighting up St James’ Park with a flamboyant team that last got us Champions League football.

Did we disgrace ourselves back in 2002/03? No.

Will we disgrace ourselves in 2023/24? No chance.

This club NEEDED some form of European football sooner rather than later for two reasons 1) To keep the top players we have and 2) To attract the next batch, the next level of superstar to improve things EVEN further. That it’s Europe’s TOP competition is just the icing on the cake.

Domestically we’ve beaten some teams comprehensively. We’ve given some of the top teams a run for their money, had a great cup run only to be pipped at the last, but above all else, the team have entertained the fans. “We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a team that tries” . . blah blah blah. Eddie Howe won’t stand for that, he’ll want to know why it’s not winning. “Trying” should be the bog standard, the bare minimum. “We’re not here just to exist” he said.

The amount of times I’ve looked around the stadium this season and been speechless, almost tearful, at how far we’ve come in such a short time has surprised even this pessimist.

The lap of honour at the end of the season always splits me. Season after season we see it and without winning something – but it’s called a lap of HONOUR for a reason. It’s been an honour and a privilege to see the football this Newcastle team has put on this season. Even when the result hasn’t gone to plan (which wasn’t very often) we all understood the greater goal, the overall aim. And it certainly WASN’T Champions League football. That’s a delightful bonus.

There will be time between now and August for us to debate which players we should ship out, which players we want to see arrive, but for the here and now, this group deserve all the plaudits and all the praise.

Thank you. A Massive THANK YOU.

“I want success massively for this football club. The only difficult thing is that although you feel like you’ve achieved something great there is no trophy.

“We want to bring silverware here in the future.”

And with those words from the manager I’ll leave it. And wish everyone a happy summer. Looking forward to August and welcoming back Eddie Howe’s CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MAGS!!!

