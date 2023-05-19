News

Roberto De Zerbi with impressive honesty after Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Roberto de Zerbi has earned plenty plaudits this season.

Fair to say, I think that most neutrals expected Brighton to go backwards when Graham Potter left on 8 September 2022.

Especially when relative unknown (to UK journalists, pundits, presenters) Roberto de Zerbi took over ten days later, the Italian having left Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Of course, the new Brighton boss hasn’t only just maintained the job Potter had been doing, the new man has excelled, on and off the pitch.

Brighton playing a similar possession based game BUT with far more end product at the attacking end. Last season the Seagulls finished ninth having scored 42 goals and conceded 44, this 2022/23 season after 35 games it is 67 scored and 49 conceded, which is 20 goals GD improvement.

As I said earlier, Roberto de Zerbi hasn’t only excelled with his team on the pitch, he has also been outstanding off it, a refreshing difference to many established Premier League managers, as the Brighton boss has been open and honest, very similar in style to Eddie Howe.

That continued after the game at St James’ Park, Roberto de Zerbi giving it straight after the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United:

“We deserved to lose [to Newcastle United], I don’t want to make any excuses.

“We didn’t play well in the first half when we conceded two goals from set-pieces.

“We have a lot of injuries and are not in the best possible condition to play four games in 12 days.

“We knew it would be a very difficult game to play so many games in a few days but we have to forget this and prepare for a very important game on Sunday in our stadium, in front of our fans where we have 12 players.

“I think by Sunday we will be in the best condition to play against Southampton.

“Newcastle are a strong team who made it difficult for us but we had the possibility to score another goal at 2-1.

“I think we need six points [to qualify for Europe] and I think we can achieve this and reach our target.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

