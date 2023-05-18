Opinion

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 4 Brighton 1.

A game where Newcastle United could and should have had it wrapped up by the break.

‘Only’ two up though and Brighton pulled one back, only for NUFC to finish strongly and put a more realistic scoreline to fit the performance.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

I can’t remember him making a save?

Brighton took their goal well.

I was really pleased with his no nonsense approach with the ball tonight, just booting it took so much pressure off the centre halves.

Trippier – 10

Mitoma never got a look in.

He was unbelievable tonight. Looked just as quick as Mitoma too.

Two great deliveries for goals.

Schar – 6

Honestly, not to put a dampener on things, but I thought he was a bit all over the place at times.

Poor for the first goal too (although Botman didn’t help).

Botman – 7

Marginally better than Schar but I think the two of them overall did well.

Burn – 9

Fantastic.

I was a bit concerned Brighton’s pace in behind would really trouble us but he was brilliant.

Great header too.

Bruno – 7

Big improvement on the last two games.

Thought he still struggled at times in the first half.

Unlucky to pick up an early yellow but kept going and was integral in the end.

Joelinton – 9

Just an absolute mountain in the middle.

Brighton couldn’t handle him pressing them, breaking the play up, winning possession, keeping possession.

Willock – 8

Gutted for him pulling up but he was brilliant up to that point.

See you next year Joe! Great innings.

Almiron – 10

Best I’ve ever seen him play.

Did the job of 2 or 3 players at times tonight with his work rate down the line.

Isak – 7

Quiet? Maybe.

I thought he did well when was on the ball.

Wilson – 8

Great finish to kill the game off.

Seemed simple, probably was, but don’t underestimate the importance of that goal.

SUBS

Anderson – 7

Looked comfortable when he came… that’s been the case for a few weeks now

Gordon – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

ASM – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Manquillo – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

