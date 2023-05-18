Opinion

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

A brilliant perfornance.

Full of character, class AND goals!

Nat Seaton:

“WE DID IT!!!!

“Credit to each and every one of the players and staff they gave absolutely everything tonight and came away with a superb victory.

“We were the better team but it did get a little scary for a while in the second half but the players have more faith than me!!

“A great night to be at St. James’ can’t wait for Monday night :)”

David Punton:

“What. A. Night.

“Nerves jangled but we got there, and in the end it was emphatic.

“So many chances created against a Brighton side who had taken Arsenal to the cleaners at weekend.

“It was tense at 2-1 and the injuries make us look threadbare in midfield, but in Wilson we have a seasoned goal getter.

2His 18th of the campaign and it was job done.

“We are in dreamland. One win from Europe’s top table.

“One more big push needed.”

Jamie Smith:

“Oooh that’s tremendous!

“This was always the big one, beat a threatening opponent tonight and the four point gap to Liverpool suddenly looks very sustainable.

“I hated that whole second half after Brighton scored terrifyingly early to set nerves jangling.

“The crowd played a huge part in keeping the team going and a pair of injury time goals made for a memorable night.

“We can watch the Saturday games with interest as opposed to fear.

“Just hope we have a strong enough side to see off Leicester, some walking wounded there.”

GToon:

“Klopp, BBC, Talksport, Carragher and Neville you aren’t taking our champions league place off us you bunch of (ask Spenna).”

Greg McPeake:

“Watching the game on tv in Peckham not the best experience but I happened to get talking to a Geordie lad, turns out most of us are from the North East in the bar.

“Great start and fully deserved at half time.

“Their goal seemed to gave them the initiative and they showed the quality they have but with a bit of luck on our side there should really have been no contest.

“A solid victory in the end but nerves were there at 2 1.

“Thought Miggy was ace tonight.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Now that’s what i call a proper football match.

“Others will have a more analytical view of tonight’s game.

“My view – i don’t think I’ve cheered a goal so much as when wor Callum putting us 3-1 up (goals away to the dark side being the obvious exception to this).

“Cannot wait until the Sunday game… oh and another home game on Monday.”

Brian Standen:

“Nervy but satisfying. Thoroughly deserved.

“Jelinton needs a statue now!

“CL is waiting for us.”

Billy Miller:

“Wasn’t that something?

“I was a nervous wreck in the concourse before the game but, if the players were feeling it, they didn’t show it.

“Dominant first half with Brighton barely getting anywhere near the Gallowgate.

“Second half was a lot more stressful.

“I wasn’t just biting my nails, I was near enough chomping off my fingertips.

“A late flourish made it an extremely enjoyable injury time.

“One win to take us to the promised land.”

Mattt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Did we ride our luck?

“When I really think about it, whilst we were dead on our feet and seemingly hanging on at 2-1, we absolutely limited Hove Albion to that solitary chance that was converted into their only goal.

“So no, we actually turned in a resilient performance and restored the goal differential with the Scousers after their exploits at Leicester.

“Tell me ma seemed louder tonight than when we beat Southampton in the semi final.

“Beat the dead men walking from the East Midlands on Monday and we’re in the promised land.

“It might come sooner if Villa can win at Anfield. HTL.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

