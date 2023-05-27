News

Former Newcastle United director reacts to events at St James’ Park

Majed Al Sorour stepped down as a Newcastle United Director on 14 December 2022.

His time as a Director was only seven months.

Majed Al Sorour appointed to the Newcastle United Board on 12 May 2022 and regularly seen at St James’ Park for the home games (photo above after that 2-0 home win over Arsenal in May 2022, Majed Al Sorour with Bruno and Amanda Staveley).

Now he has reacted to recent events at St James’ Park.

Former NUFC director Majed Al Sorour has congratulated Newcastle United on having guaranteed a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Writing on LinkedIn, Majed Al Sorour:

“Congratulations to my dear friends at NUFC for clinching a spot for the Champions League.

“Last year we were fighting to save ourselves from relegation and we finished 11th.

“Mr Chairman Al Rumayyan, your team building ability and leadership is unprecedented and I am proud and honoured to have served you last year and this year with Newcastle as director and chairman of the football committee.

“Now the task to someone else and I wish them all the best.

“Amanda (Staveley) and Mehrdad (Ghodoussi) you both are tireless working friends.

“Eddie (Howe), Jason (Tindall), best coaching staff. You are amazing and my friendship with you is bound forever.

“Dan (Ashworth) and Darren (Eales), keep up the good work and best of luck next season.

“I’ll be watching every game and would work on attending maybe few.

“Love you you all.”

Very little is ever said publicly by the club on how they actually work, whether they indeed do have formal board meetings or whatever.

What we do know is that as well as being a Newcastle United Director, Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi also have a paid ongoing contract to play a direct role in the running of the club on a day to day basis, working alongside CEO Darren Eales.

Summing up just how rare it is for the Newcastle United owners to make any public comment about the inner workings and/or appointments and departures. After Majed Al Sorour stepped down from the board, there have since been two additions made, but so far as I’m aware, zero public comment on these by the club.

After Majed Al Sourour stepped down in December 2022 that left three Directors – Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben.

The two additions to make it up to five were both appointed on 23 February 2023 and these were / are Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq and Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani. These changes all flagged up when made public via Companies House.

