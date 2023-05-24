News

Ange Postecoglou dreaming of unmissable Newcastle v Celtic clash in Champions League

Ange Postecoglou has been talking about the possibility of Newcastle v Celtic in the very near future.

The Celtic boss considering the chances of it happening in the Champions League later this year.

Postecoglou thinks these would be two unmissable matches if Newcastle v Celtic were drawn together.

Eddie Howe turned down Celtic before then later taking the Newcastle United post.

Leaving the way open for Ange Postecoglou to get the job in Glasgow.

The Celtic boss is full of praise for the job Eddie Howe has done with Newcastle United, culminating in Champions League football guaranteed for next season, after securing a top four finish on Monday.

Ange Postecoglou talking about Eddie Howe, the man who turned down Celtic before he (Postecoglou) took the job, before moving on to the potential of Newcastle v Celtic in the Champions League:

“I absolutely admire the job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle.

“You can see why this football club [Celtic] wanted him to take charge here.

“He is a very impressive person, as well as a manager.

“He has done an unbelievable job [with Newcastle United] and I also felt he did a great job at Bournemouth.

“Eddie has worked his way up, he has done all the hard bits you need to do as a manager.

“He has had to earn everything along the way.

“It’s great for Eddie Howe and for Newcastle that they are back in the Champions League.

“It’s a big club that hasn’t enjoyed a lot of success recently, so it’s great to see them back in there.

“That [Newcastle v Celtic in the Champions League] would be nice.

“Knowing the passions of both sets of supporters, those would be two games nobody would want to miss out on – home and away.

“There would be an unbelievable atmosphere at both.

“The Champions League is where you want to be involved.

“It’s going to be exciting again and right now, you are ticking off the champions in each league and seeing who else is getting the spots.

“Once the season is over, we will start looking at potential draws.

“No matter who we get, you can guarantee it will be another exciting draw for us.”

