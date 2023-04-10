News

Newcastle United owners now go public – Discussions with architects on plans for St James’ Park

The Newcastle United owners are pressing ahead on all fronts, in their determination to make the club a real powerhouse.

The on the pitch stuff is of course the most obvious.

Eddie Howe weaving some absolute magic, improving the inherited players as individuals AND most importantly, moulding them into such a formidable team / squad with the help of new signings.

A brilliant recruitment strategy these past 18 months has delivered some outstanding signings, with the likes of Pope, Botman, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Isak, Targett and Gordon seriously improving the situation that was inherited.

A situation where Newcastle United were on their knees and heading for what looked certain relegation under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Investment has been made in the squad, nobody can dispute that, BUT with spending that isn’t even out of step with what happened elsewhere in the Premier League this past year and a half, the transformation has been stunning.

Speaking of stunning transformation, the away from the pitch stuff was always going to be a long-term ongoing thing.

The embarrassing refusal to spend a penny on the infrastructure of the club that he wasn’t forced to do, meant that under Mike Ashley, we had a Newcastle United that was massively in decline in so many areas.

As this table shows, infrastructure (spending on a club’s stadium, training ground, academy etc) was laughable under Ashley…

An emergency spend of millions has seen the current training ground made now fit for purpose again. However, at the same time the club have been scouting out various sites for the longer term, where a state of the art completely new training complex will be built in the coming years.

For many Newcastle United fans, getting more supporters into St James’ Park is the absolute priority.

The Newcastle United owners have now confirmed publicly (see below) for the first time (journalists had reported this but I’m pretty sure the club hadn’t commented themselves in public) I believe, that the Strawberry Place land opposite the Gallowgate has now been bought back.

This land originally bought when the Hall / Shepherd ownership was in place, the land bought with the express purpose of it being used sometime in the future to expand St James’ Park. When Mike Ashley bought Newcastle United, that land was part of the deal, Ashley though eventually sold it to himself and then on to developers for a personal profit.

The Newcastle United owners now though confirming that the land opposite the Gallowgate is now back under club control thankfully, set to play a key part in whatever expansion of St James’ Park happens.

Amanda Staveley revealing the Newcastle United owners have been in talks with architects as to how St James’ Park can be expanded to get more fans in, having ‘luckily’ regained control of that Starwberry Place land on behalf of the club.

It would have been potentially Mike Ashley’s very worst and most horrific legacy long-term, if the new / current Newcastle United owners had been just too late, with a significantly expanded St James’ Park impossible, due to Ashley selling the land for a mixture of hotels, student accommodation, retail etc instead.

When Hall and Shepherd secured the land originally, architects drew up plans showing St James’ Park could be expanded to at least 60,000.

With these new Newcastle United owners, I am guessing / hoping that something significantly in excess of that figure could be achieved due to various initiatives, with obviously a seriously expanded Gallowgate end playing a key part in that.

Personally, I would be disappointed with anything less than 65,000 as the eventual St James’ Park capacity.

However, I am putting no limits on what the ambition of these Newcastle United owners could help deliver, as a massively expanded stadium will also play a key role in the growth of the club overall.

Amanda Staveley speaking on behalf of the Newcastle United owners at MIPIM (Real estate market event):

“We love St James’ Park.

“We luckily bought [back] Strawberry Place and we have been talking to architects about what we can actually do.

“We desperately need to invest in the stadium.

“It’s just the most incredible place.

“But it needs to be fit for purpose…

“We create so much magic in that stadium every day and every time there is a game on, Sky love coming.

“The broadcasters love it because they get real content.

“There’s that sense of excitement that we have to build and deliver because a lot of people can’t visit St James’ Park.

“On the other side, there needs to be significant investment in food and beverage.

“Food and beverage offerings need work.

“We have got to get the ticketing system right.

“There was a historical ten year season ticket deal.

“Literally every part of the business needs to be shaken up.”

