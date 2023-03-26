Videos

Former Newcastle United player becomes best in world goals per minutes international – Remarkable

Dreams do occasionally come true in football if you wait around long enough.

Look at Dan Burn, didn’t make it as a kid at Newcastle United, ended up playing non-league football, worked his way up through the leagues, playing as a squad player for Brighton in the Premier League, then…just short of his 30th birthday he gets the call from St James’ Park and ends up first choice and starring for…Newcastle United as they soar under Eddie Howe.

He has got a rival though now in the fairytale stakes, somebody just two days short of their 33rd birthday.

Yes, step forward former Newcastle United striker Joselu.

A bit like Chris Wood, Joselu did an unselfish and often thankless job for Newcastle United.

In his two seasons at St James’ Park, the Spaniard only scored six Premier League goals in 24 starts and 22 sub appearances, but his tireless work helped NUFC stabilise in the top tier after promotion, despite Mike Ashley breaking his promises to Rafa Benitez when it came to any kind of proper investment in the playing squad, nor indeed, the facilities (Rafa was assured the major training ground upgrade was going to happen but of course it never did, despite having first been announced as urgent and essential back in 2013).

Anyway, the £5m Stoke reserve came to Newcastle United and did his job.

Before then moving back to Spain and joining La Liga minnows Alaves in summer 2019.

The striker a surprise hit for the struggling Alaves, Joselu has scored double figures in each of the three seasons (11, 11 and 14).

The fairytale has continued with Espanyol, the 32 year old having scored a very impressive 12 goals in 22 La Liga starts this season.

This outstanding goalscoring form for a club who are 17th in the table, earned Joselu a shock first ever call up for the senior Spain squad this month.

Back on 4 September 2009, Joselu played and scored for the Spain Under 21s in a 2-0 win over Poland but never made that step up to the senior squad, until now, 14 years later.

On Saturday with Spain leading only 1-0 in the 81st minute, the former Newcastle United player gets the call.

Two minutes later a perfect header sees Joselu score his first ever international goal!

Then another two minutes and after setting the move in motion, the ball eventually ending up back with Joselu who sweeps the ball home with his weaker left foot!!

When the final whistle blows, it is two goals in nine minutes for Spain, Joselu now with the greatest goals per minutes average in world football!!!

Go to 2.50 on the highlights below to watch the two Joselu goals.

Interesting to see what happens on Tuesday night, Spain play away against Scotland in their next Euro 2024 qualifier, so will this be a first ever start for his country…?

Whatever happens, on Monday Joselu will have a perfect 33rd birthday as he reflects on what has just happened, a result of all his hard work, especially from 2017 onwards when he did his job for Newcastle United in the Premier League, then returned to Spain with goals in La Liga.

