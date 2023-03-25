Opinion

Sunderland away 1991 in The Clock Stand – How it was, when it was

Wor Lad was still at Nottingham University back in November 1991 and had been unable to get to the old ticket office outside the West Stand at St James’ Park in time for Sunderland tickets.

I had just got back from offshore and the Roker End for the impending Wear/Tyne derby had quickly sold out.

It was a few days before the noon on Sunday kick-off that we drove over to Roker Park, with another couple of ticketless mates.

With my broad Geordie accent, I told my younger brother that it would be better if he used his more refined tones to ask if there where any tickets still going in the Fulwell End.

Indeed there was and the mackem lass in the ticket office kindly produced the four we were after.

Happy days….but only for a few seconds.

She then asked if she could see our home supporters and members Sunderland Gold Cards.

She had blew our gaffe and we were just ready to walk away, when she said that there were still a few tickets available for The Clock Stand.

We couldn’t believe our luck, bought the tickets and drove back up the A19.

Sunday morning came and we hit the Lowlights Tavern on the North Shields Fish Quay at just after 6am.

It was a mixture of trawlermen and lads going to the match and the atmosphere was rocking by mid-morning.

Billy ‘Two-Sticks’ Dixon was behind the bar and he was locally famous for having gonads the size of water melons. One of the lads said he would fill the bar if Dicka gave his prize coconuts an airing for the few new lads that were in, when he obliged the lad paid about £100 for the round.

We had ordered a taxi that arrived well before 11am and the four of us had all had a decent sup.

The taxi driver was brave and dropped us about a quarter-mile from Roker Park, we saw no trouble or aggro as we casually walked to the old ground.

Once inside, The Clock Stand was beginning to fill up, as I looked about I could see some familiar faces of lads I knew from Forest Hall and Kenton.

As the oldest, I reassured Jimmy, his mate and my brother that we were not alone if it kicked off.

There were the odd mackems going around asking if anybody had a light etc, trying to get Geordies to drop themselves in it.

All of the Geordie lads started to bunch together, and I noticed one big middle-aged fella proudly wearing an old black and white scarf.

It all kicked off in the stand when the Toon players came out for a quick warm up and feel of the pitch.

Chants of ‘United’ went up around me and the mackems slightly peeled off so that we were all congregated in a circle of about 30 blokes.

A big ginger lad in a red and white top duly stepped forward and asked who was first.

It was the big older chap in the Toon scarf who said…”Well that man is going to have to be me.”

This is no word of a lie, but if any of the readers can recall the ending to Rocky 3 when Apollo and Rocky face off in a friendly, that is what exactly happened.

They both threw their best haymakers, but it was the old Geordie who punched the hardest and truest, the game mackem bit the dust.

Cue pandemonium and approximately 60 to 90 seconds of adrenalin filled violence.

I have to admit that I was in my element and got stuck right in.

When you are vastly outnumbered and fight without a break for that long, the body naturally begins to tire.

A lot of our lads fought their way to the front of the stand, where some foot soldiers were offering hand-ups on to the cinder track pitchside.

I later found out that the coppers had a ‘one for the Roker End, one for the exit policy.’

Wor Lad made it to the Roker End but Jimmy got chucked straight oot, right into the path of the still entering mackems.

Yours truly was covered in sweat and got shoved back into the fray by a plod, who told me that he didn’t think I’d been there long enough yet.

It ended up where there were three blokes and a pregnant lass left, being cordoned off by cops and stewards.

Ten minutes into the game and with Ossie Ardiles’ young team a goal down, we were eventually escorted into the Roker End.

Liam O’Brien gloriously chipped Tony Norman in front of us in the second half and the spoils were shared.

As I have got older, I have often wondered of whatever happened to the Toon Rocky Balboa.

If he is sill around, I would say he would be pushing 80 now

I salute him and all my brothers in arms from bygone days.

