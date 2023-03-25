Opinion

Stan Collymore with very strange claims about Newcastle United

Stan Collymore is talking about Newcastle United.

The former Southend striker at it again.

You have to hand it to Stan Collymore, his enthusiasm for bizarre takes on Newcastle United appears to be never ending.

Stan Collymore talking about Newcastle United to Caught Offside:

“Now Nagelsmann is set to become available, he could go to Newcastle United.

“If Bayern Munich can get rid of a coach like Nagelsmann, who had the club competing for the Bundesliga title and was unbeaten in Europe, then Newcastle United can definitely part ways with Eddie Howe.

“The Magpies’ owners should, at the very least, put the feelers out and ask Nagelsmann if he’d like to take charge.

“They don’t even need to tell Howe that they’ve made contact with him but come on, they have to at least go and find out if he’d like to come to the northeast.

“That is how they will improve because they’re not going to get to the promised land with Howe in charge.

“Now before you say it – I know a lot of fans will be thinking ‘but that’s not the way Newcastle are doing it, Stan’ and that is true; it isn’t how they’ve gone about their business, so far – but if they snapped up a manager of Nagelsmann’s reputation and went on to qualify for Europe and win a trophy, then, believe me, the feeling would quickly go from ‘Eddie Howe’ to ‘Eddie who?’

“The Saudi owners are in it to win it, they won’t care how the fanbase feels towards Howe, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, or any other individual.

“They won’t care that Dan Burn is a boyhood fan. He could have ‘Howay the Lads’ tattooed across his a.se cheeks and it won’t matter to the owners. They’re not here to mess around. They want to take Newcastle United to the very top and compete with the likes of Manchester City.

“At the moment, they’re testing the waters and seeing how far they can go without spending a ridiculous amount of money but once the excitement dies down and they decide to take the club to the next level, they will be ruthless, mark my words.”

The one thing I would agree with Stan Collymore on, is that these owners of Newcastle United will be ruthless.

Indeed, they already have been.

This Newcastle United is unrecognisable compared to the Newcastle United of pre-October 2021, both in terms of the personnel at the football club AND the way it operates.

That though is pretty much where Stan Collymore making any sense, ends.

It is interesting that Stan Collymore is so keen to compare Eddie Howe negatively with Julian Nagelsmann.

Both are young managers who have achieved so much in their careers already.

In 2009 Eddie Howe was first appointed as a permanent manager, Bournemouth looked certainties to drop to non-league, he somehow saved them and quite astonishingly, in May 2015 they were promoted to the Premier League. These absolute minnows with a 10k capacity stadium getting promoted through all the divisions under Eddie Howe. To my knowledge, no other manager has come close to achieving this feat, certainly not with that size of club, nor such a tight timeframe.

Eddie Howe then, against the odds, kept Bournemouth in the Premier League until a cruel combination of final day events / results saw them relegated in May 2020.

In February 2016, Julian Nagelsmann got his first manager’s job, nine months after Eddie Howe had completed that remarkable feat of taking Bournemouth all the way from the verge of non-league and into the Premier League.

Nagelsmann got the job at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, where he was due to take over the next summer but his appointment brought forward due to the ill health of the then current Hoffenheim boss.

Whilst Nagelsmann had a tricky initial job on to save Hoffenheim from relegation that 2015/16 season, fair to say that his starting point in charge of a sizeable Bundesliga club, was a ‘little’ different to Eddie Howe and his starting point some seven years earlier at Bournemouth.

Nagelsmann looks a class manager, just like Eddie Howe.

Nagelsmann had a great chance of building a top level career early, Hoffenheim had finished ninth and eighth in the Bundesliga before he took over during the 2015/16 season. Nagelsmann going on to finish fourth, third and ninth in the Bundesliga in his three full seasons, before RB Leipzig came in for him and he started that job in the summer of 2019.

In charge of the now powerful RB Leipzig set-up, Nagelsmann took them to third and second placed finishes in the Bundesliga in 2019/20 and 2020/21, plus runners up and last 16 in the Champions League.

Taking over at all powerful Bayern Munich in summer 2021, predictably winning the title (as they had the previous nine seasons!) and getting to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, this season Nagelsmann had led Bayern to eight wins in eight games in the Champions League, whilst in the Bundesliga, Bayern will once again go top by two points if winning their next game at home to Borussia Dortmund.

They will be doing that though without Nagelsmann, who has been forced out due to club politics, play power, nothing to do with results. Thomas Tuchel his replacement.

Nagelsmann is an exciting young (35 years old) manager and if Newcastle United ever appointed him in the future then it would be very unlikely to be seen as a bad move.

However, Newcastle United have their own exciting young (45 years old) manager, who arguably has achieved just as much as Nagelsmann, in their respective circumstances.

Bournemouth were never going to win the title, unlike Bayern Munich, in their respective countries. Nor was Eddie Howe ever going to get them into the Champions League.

All managers, no matter how promising, need a platform to show what they can deliver and nowhere is it tougher to compete than the Premier League.

With Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has at last got a platform where the possibilities are endless. However, with in reality only average money spent so far, compared to what other clubs have spent this season (Wolves, Forest etc, never mind Man Utd and Chelsea!) he has done a staggering job.

Saving Newcastle from what looked a hopeless position when he took charge of his first game in November 2021, to a cup final this season, whilst NUFC will go third in the Premier League if winning against Man U in their next game.

I have no doubt that if at some point Newcastle United stalled / went backwards, then at some point Eddie Howe could well be replaced. It would depend on the circumstances.

However, as things stand, why on earth would anybody think it a good idea to replace a manager who has achieved so much already and is on an upward trajectory, with somebody who has never managed before in the Premier League?

Little wonder Nagelsmann is talked about as a dream appointment for Tottenham because clearly they are going to part company with Conte. Who else could they attract with a better CV if Nagelsmann was indeed interested.

If Stan Collymore is correct and it would make sense for Eddie Howe to be replaced by Julian Nagelsmann, then surely he should think that the German manager should also be pursued by Man U to replace Erik ten Hag, Liverpool to replace Klopp and especially, Chelsea to replace Potter.

The only Premier League clubs where it would make no sense are Arsenal, Man City and…Newcastle United.

As for Big Dan Burn.

Like all players, at any club, he is replaceable. It is the way football works.

Indeed, I think it is more than likely that he won’t be first choice next season.

Very likely a new first choice left-back will arrive, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis will leave, Matt Targett will compete with the new left-back. Whilst Dan Burn would undoubtedly be still more than happy to remain at NUFC as a valuable squad player, covering both left-back and left-centre back. Still getting decent minutes on the pitch for the club he loves.

As for Stan Collymore, hopefully this time next year he will be trying to argue why Eddie Howe should still be dismissed, despite flying high towards the top end of the Premier League and in the last eight of the Champions League….

