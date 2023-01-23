News

Eddie Howe on pride, breaking records, transfers, fitness and wanting more at Newcastle United

Eddie Howe now faces arguably the two most important matches of this Newcastle United season, so far.

The very first time that he has taken a team to the League Cup semi-final stage, whilst for Newcastle United it has been a 47 year wait.

So plenty of positives for starters there, neither Eddie Howe nor Newcastle United, have ever lost a League Cup semi-final…

Going into this double header against Southampton seven days apart, Eddie Howe has created a bit of history.

Only a point at Selhurst Park but 15 games unbeaten in the top tier is one more than Newcastle United have ever managed before.

The record of NUFC in the League Cup (currently branded Carabao Cup) is woeful, the entire 60+ year history of the competition seeing only that one previous semi-final in 1976, which led to defeat in the final. It could only happen to Newcastle United, NUFC fan Dennis Tueart scoring a spectacular winner for Man City.

Eddie Howe not standing on the brink of real history, needing to get past Southampton and then it would be facing either Forest or Man U at Wembley.

Eddie Howe has been speaking to journalists on Monday morning, ahead of Tuesday night’s semi-final first leg:

“We are proud to be where we are but we want more.

“We’re delighted to be where we are but the semi final itself isn’t enough.

“Ultimately, you want to get one step further and I know the players feel the same way.

“We want to make the final.

“We want it to be a tie for the supporters.

“The only way we can guarantee that is by performing at our best.

“We’re desperate for the next step but we have to take our mind off that and focus on the job and that is to go to Southampton and perform.”

Eddie Howe on the point at Crystal Palace:

“The expectations are so high internally and externally and we’re very motivated as a group, so we were disappointed with the result.

We need to keep perspective at all times with how well the players are doing and make sure they don’t feel any negativity going into tomorrow.”

Eddie Howe on creating history, Newcastle United going 15 top tier games unbeaten:

“Really proud of the group for being as consistent as we have been.

“It takes one off day to end that, so to go 15 games is hugely satisfying.

“The disappointing thing is after Saturday it didn’t feel like that – it felt like a defeat.”

Eddie Howe asked about reports that Jonjo Shelvey will be leaving this month:

“I’ve been surprised at all the speculation about Jonjo Shelvey.

“I’ve got no idea where that has come from.

It’s certainly not come from us.

Jonjo is a very valued member of the squad.”

Eddie Howe on potential Newcastle United outgoings in general this month:

“There’ll be no one going out before (the Southampton away match) tomorrow.

“We assess the squad on a daily basis, and depending on what’s happening, there’s lots of noise and lots of things going on, but we certainly want to keep the squad intact.”

Eddie Howe on potential signings in January:

“There is a lot of work going on but there is no positive news to bring you (so far).”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“Bruno said he felt 100% fit to play [at Palace] and the medical team were absolutely convinced he was OK and his performance I think showed that.

“We’re really pleased that he came through the game fine.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“He hasn’t had a lot of training time.

“We’ve had a lot of games and between those you can’t train the players to the intensity you want.

“We’ve exposed him to the games but at some stage he will need that training load to get to his very best levels.”

