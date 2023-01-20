Opinion

Will Newcastle United supporters ever end up acting like Manchester City fans did last night?

Amazing scenes at the Etihad on Thursday night with Manchester City fans.

Pep Guardiola giving an astonishing interview after the 4-2 win over Tottenham.

The manager declaring ‘I want my fans back.’

Manchester City fans have been regularly mocked for struggling to fill their stadium and failing to support their team, despite the overwhelming success they have enjoyed and brilliant players they watch.

However, this was another level.

Having won four of the last Premier League titles, second top currently, cruising into the Champions League last 16, hammering Chelsea 4-0 in the FA Cup…yet Manchester City fans booing their players / manager when the half-time whistle blew.

In these last five and a half seasons, Manchester City fans have only seen their team lose 27 of 209 Premier League games (home and away).If you take away the nine they lost when ‘only’ finishing second in 2019/20, it is only 18 defeats in the 190 PL matches in the other four and a half seasons.

Spurs scored two quick goals just on the stroke of half-time and many Manchester City fans chose to boo, rather than get behind their team and manager as they left the pitch.

The team then came out and demolished Tottenham, three goals in 18 minutes and a fourth late on.

No doubt there will be some people claiming that abusing the team / manager worked, just because Man City came back out in the second half and turned it on. However, we have seen them do that so so often, I don’t think any rational person would ever say that booing / abusing your own players is ever a positive.

It is understandable that for both players and fans alike, the more you win the harder it hits when you do get beat, or are even losing…

However, it is how you then react to that which counts.

After everything they have been handed on a plate, for Manchester City fans to be booing is simply embarrassing.

If (when…) NUFC are winning the Premier League year on year, will Newcastle United fans be acting the same if the team goes a couple of goals down at St James’ Park?

Pep Guardiola speaking after Manchester City fans booed their team off at half-time during the 4-2 win over Tottenham at the Etihad:

“Our fans were silent for 45 minutes…

“I want my fans back.

“I want my fans that are here (to support the team at home).

“Not my away fans, they are the best .

“But my fans here to support every corner and every action.

“Because Tottenham are one of the toughest opponents I have ever faced.

“They booed because we were losing.

“But in the second half we played good, we had more chances.

“Maybe it is the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years.”

