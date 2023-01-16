News

Southampton make public their ticket allocation for Newcastle United Carabao Cup away semi-final

In 15 days time, Southampton travel to St James’ Park.

The game against Newcastle United will decide who goes into the Carabao Cup final.

The first match of the two-legged semi-final to be played a week earlier at St Mary’s on Tuesday 24 January.

Tickets went on sale for this cup match to Newcastle United season ticket holders at 10am this morning.

Newcastle United fans keen to hear how many tickets Southampton were taking, as the game is a guaranteed sell out for NUFC supporters.

Well Monday late afternoon has seen Southampton reveal details of their ticket allocation.

Their announcement (see below) stating that they have 'taken an allocation of up to 3,708 – subject to initial sales', which I take to mean that Southampton have informed Newcastle United that they won't be taking the full 10% of tickets they are entitled to in this competition for an away match.

Southampton took the full allocation that they could for the quarter-final at St James' Park, which with segregation and separate exits / entrances etc, meant 4,800 tickets in our 52k capacity stadium. However, they ended up returning almost 4,000 tickets unsold, bringing less than 1,000 fans in the end.

Southampton say that ‘Seating is sold in a sellable order designated by the Home team’, which from past experience basically means, Saints fans will be able to buy tickets in the two blocks of seats in Leazes Level 7 closest to the East Stand, which is the very minimum (the two blocks totaling around 1,000-1,100) due to exits / segregation for any away fans visiting St James’ Park. Once they are sold out, Southampton then opening up further seats for sale, block by block, heading towards the Milburn stand.

Bottom line is that by doing it this way, any full blocks of seats that end up remaining complete, will then be at some time returned to Newcastle United and sold to home fans.

Southampton start selling tickets as from Wednesday, with eventually general sale starting on Monday 23 January.

You would imagine by next Monday night they will have a fair idea of interest in this Newcastle away game and potentially start returning blocks of tickets, if the demand isn’t there.

To try and prevent Newcastle fans buying any of the away tickets, when they reach general sale, Southampton are only selling to people who were on their system by 11 January 2023 at the latest.

Trying to boost numbers travelling, Southampton are subsidising coach travel for their fans, £36 if you are a season ticket holder and £38 if you’re not.

Southampton official announcement – 16 January 2023:

Saints take on Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2nd leg) on Tuesday 31st January at 8pm. We have taken an allocation of up to 3,708 – subject to initial sales. These will go on sale in the following order:

Wednesday 18th January 3:30pm – 22/23 Season Ticket Holders who have attended 5+ away matches in the 2022/23 season

Thursday 19th January 9:30am – 22/23 Season Ticket Holders who have attended 4+ matches in the 2022/23 season

Thursday 19th January 12:30pm – 22/23 Season Ticket Holders who have attended 3+ matches in the 2022/23 season

Thursday 19th January 3:30pm – 22/23 Season Ticket Holders who have attended 2+ matches in the 2022/23 season

Friday 20th January 9:30am – 22/23 Season Ticket Holders who have attended 1+ away match in the 2022/23 season

Friday 20th January 12:30pm – 22/23 Season Ticket Holders

Friday 20th January 3:30pm – 22/23 Premium Members

Monday 23rd January 9:30am- 22/23 Lite Members

Monday 23rd January 12:30pm – General Sale – supporters must have been registered on our system by midday on 11th January 2023/

All sales dates are subject to remaining ticket availability. Attendance at matches is subject to the latest Government advice and protocol and can change at short notice.

Seating is sold in a sellable order designated by the Home team.

The number of matches you have attended this season is displayed as ‘Qualifying Away Games’ on your MySaints account homepage. The number is based on matches that have been attended to date in the 2022/23 season only and includes cup matches. Match purchases of games that are yet to be played do not count towards the sale criteria.

Pricing:

Tickets are priced as follows:

Adult – £20

Over 65 – £10

Under 18 – £10

Accessible Seating:

There are 16 Wheelchair bays available.

Any tickets purchased at the disabled rate will be charged at the age relevant price category (accompanied with a complimentary Personal Assistant).

Adult – £10

Over 65 – £5

Under 18 – £5

*Tickets are each subject to a £1.50 booking fee

Coach Travel:

Coach travel provided by Coliseum Coaches can be purchased for this game, priced at £38 per person with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket holders (only during the Season Ticket holders window).

