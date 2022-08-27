Opinion

Newcastle team v Wolves predicted with 8 changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Wolves.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to follow up the unbeaten start to their league and cup season, with a positive result at Molineux.

Wolves have made a poor start to the season with only one goal scored in the Premier League as they have lost away at both Leeds and Spurs, plus a goalless draw at home to Fulham.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Wolves to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Tranmere:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Fair to say I think that most Newcastle United fans would expect the bulk of Sunday’s team to come from those who started against Manchester City, rather than the side who played at Tranmere.

Eddie Howe made ten changes for the cup match, so how many will he make now reverting back to Premier League action?

Nick Pope obviously back in the team, despite conceding three against Man City he was excellent, a key player when it came to earning that draw. Pope having kept clean sheets in the opening two PL games.

Trippier a game changer as a sub against Tranmere and an automatic first team choice for Sunday, also getting the captain’s armband back.

Lascelles was decent at Tranmere in a game made for him, but I think for sure Eddie Howe reverts back to his partnership that played against Man City, Schar and Botman in the middle.

A bit of a debate at left back I think, Dan Burn was decent against Man City but missed Tranmere with an injury, Eddie Howe says he should be fine for Sunday but will he be in the team or on the bench? Matt Targett returned on Wednesday night and whilst he was at fault for the goal and maybe not at his best generally, I think that 45 minutes and training this week will have got him back into something like full fitness. So starting against Wolves and Burn unlucky to be on the bench.

Joelinton and Bruno G are another two automatic choices and as for who plays in the midfield with them, I think Joe Willock will continue, the only NUFC player to have started all four matches so far this season. He did ok at Tranmere and certainly Sean Longstaff didn’t do anything to suggest he should be starting tomorrow.

Elliot Anderson did alright overall against Tranmere but once again, can’t see any way he will start at Molineux.

For me, the forward trio are an easy prediction.

Fingers crossed Allan Saint-Maximin can use that Man City performance as the level he can more or less match on a regular basis now.

Miguel Almiron missed a sitter BUT scored with his knee against Man City, he is another who will start for sure tomorrow and can hopefully take confidence and momentum from that goal.

Same story with Chris Wood, got the winner at Tranmere and was one of Newcastle’s better performers, hoping he can use that goal as a launchpad for more goal threat. Certainly he will be feeling the benefit of having Kieran Trippier in the team, here’s hoping others can help the England defender provide better service to Wood from both wings.

Chris Wood for me is a certain starter in the absence of Callum Wilson.

No doubt plenty of Newcastle fans would love to see Alexander Isak in the team straight away but no way do I see Eddie Howe throwing him in at the deep end after a couple of training sessions. He will have been preparing this past week with Chris Wood as the main forward and Alexander Isak will be on the bench I fee, providing all paperwork / clearances have been done in time. Though I think that if he is in the matchday squad, we will definitely see the new record signing on the pitch at some point on Sunday.

Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wood

So I think Eddie Howe will make eight changes to the side that faced Tranmere, with Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Chris Wood the trio staying in the starting eleven.

