Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester City match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s thrilling draw with Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals are usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages. Particularly the stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics completely absent amongst the comments, just amazingly…about the football and how good Newcastle United were against Manchester City.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although some Manchester City fans and the odd Newcastle fan also contributing…

‘Newcastle no longer a walkover. Eddie Howe’s doing a proper job there.’

What a brilliant game of football! Both teams deserved to win! ‘Saint-Maxamin terrorised City, but a draw a fair result. Great advert for the Premier League (from a Liverpool fan!)’

‘Eddie Howe and Newcastle are no joke this season, they mean business. What a job he is doing and what a result against the attacking monster that is City.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Nice to see the referee make the right decision to rescind the red card and not spoil an otherwise cracker of a game. This game showcased football at it’s best.’

‘Well done Toon, from a Leeds fan..’

‘Two great teams came out and played a great game of football today, a joy to watch. Thank you.’

‘That GK Pope is something. Newcastle has a gem of a keeper.’

‘Good come back by City.

Vital to take a point at least aftet 2 goals down, could n should have won.

Massive massive well done to Newcastle, bamboozled City for the majority of the game. For once well played VAR too. 2 decisions went against us but fairly.

Fantastic game.’

‘Brilliant game of football. Newcastle closing the gap, but City showing why they are champions.’

‘Fabulous game of football. Pope needs to be the England keeper.’

‘Ref favoured City as usual, entertaining watch though, Allan Saint-Maximin is the most exciting player in the game, not only is he the best individual talent, he is a fantastic team player. Haaland is a great signing but Peps real masterstroke was unloading Sterling on Chelsea for 50 Million, lol.’

‘Fantastic game and a great advert for the Prem. City never know when they’re beat, a sign of champions. Good times ahead for Newcastle, too. Well done to all involved today.’

‘I’ve said it somewhere and I’ll repeat it here: Newcastle and Forest will light up the pl next year and one of them may win it. What a game of football today! The stadium literally shook at the chant of the mighty toon army. They have spent wisely in the transfer market. I wish them all the best. Howe has transformed this club into a fortress. Could end up managing England too.’

‘Well played by newcastle . Amazing match . The progress they made since Howe came in is nothing short of spectacular. ASM and almiron had us on the ropes.

Hope they play like this against all of the title contenders. Wish you all the best for the remainder of the season.’

‘Sunderland fan:

Congrats on a great game of ball but if it was the other way around and Schar clattered Stones in Newcastles box I think it would have been a peno for City.

I also think that Walker should have been booked for taking out Saint maximum at the start of the second half not once but twice. Could have completely changed the game. Was a great match and both sides competed very well.’

‘Sportswashing bribes help.’

‘Newcastle have come so far in such a short time without crazy investment that it is incredible to think that we are disappointed with a 3-3 draw with the champions. We are the team that we have always wanted. We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a team that tries. It’s a joy just now to be an NUFC supporter.’

‘Very entertaining game for the neutral. Looks like Newcastle are going to have a decent season.’

‘decent as in moral?’

‘Even now,must be a contender for game of the season. Credit to both.’

‘Thank you city and newcastle for a fantastic game of football as a spurs fan with no axe to grind kdb must be the best footballer in the world at this moment.’

‘Great game, Newcastle showed great character to going behind early. City showing why they are Champions and can’t be written off.

Newcastle have some great players in Bruno/Joelinton and ASM, they still need some upgrades in defence and up front though if they want to break into the top 4/5.

Even the ref/VAR had a good game

Very enjoyable and credit to both teams.’

‘Hell of a match that. Can’t deny the quality of Man City to keep composure under pressure and come back to level.. also can’t deny Newcastles progression and back where they belong.

Coming from a Liverpool fan!’

‘Brilliant Game, always sorry to drop points but Newcastle were really good, thought at 3-1 down we were done but the comeback was good and Haaland scored again, thought the Red Card looked right but having seen it close up something that is difficult for away fans VAR got it right. Newcastle are starting to scare teams and definitely frightened us Fair result though.’

‘Grealish cried off I see. Almiron would’ve nailed him today.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 – Sunday 21 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 28, Wilson 39, Trippier 54

Man City:

Gundogan 5, Haaland 60, Bernardo Silva 64

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 69% (68%) Newcastle 31% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (9) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were Man City 10 (5) Newcastle 6 (5)

Corners were Man City 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 52,258 (Man City 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (90+5 Krafth), Willock (Sean Longstaff 70), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 83), Wilson (Wood 69), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson, Fraser

