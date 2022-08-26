Opinion

Sunderland fans devastated – Manager leaves for Stoke as Newcastle sign £60m striker – Priceless

Friday is turning out to be some day for Sunderland fans.

With Newcastle United set to announce £60m new record signing Alexander Isak.

Could things possibly get any worse (hilarious!!!) for Sunderland fans…?

Well, the answer appears to be an emphatic yes!!!

At 9am this morning, Alex Neil was taking his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Norwich at home on Saturday.

He didn’t turn up. Journalists left wondering what was going on.

The club (Sunderland) eventually saying that the pre-match press conference would now take place at 2pm on Friday afternoon.

Sunderland fans bemused (although that doesn’t take much…).

Then reports claiming Alex Neil was a target for fourth bottom (of the Championship) Stoke City, who have just sacked Michael O’Neill.

Then claims / rumours that Alex Neil was actually in a car heading towards Stoke.

So many Sunderland fans (see below) treating this news as hilarious, the idea that a Sunderland manager could think managing Stoke City was a bigger and more attractive job at a bigger club…never!!! Some of them insisting that Alex Neill must surely just have been too busy for his press conference, due to using that time to make new signings instead.

Meanwhile, other Mackems (see below) getting angry at the very thought that Alex Neil would even consider getting in a car that was heading towards Stoke.

Indeed, certain Sunderland fans insisting that even if he was interested in the Stoke job, Alex Neil wouldn’t be in a car heading to Stoke, due to the fact that modern technology these days allow you to sort such things by Fax…you really couldn’t make it up.

Then this Sunderland Official Announcement at 1.26pm – 26 August 2022:

‘Sunderland AFC can confirm that Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy.’

Sunderland fans commenting on their Ready To Go (and look for a new manager!) message board after Alex Neil 9am Friday pre-match press conference didn’t happen:

‘It means nowt.

Don’t understand why some many people are being so pathetic. This is Sunderland ffs.’

‘Nowt sinister.

Probably a signing if anything.’

‘I’m not panicking, he won’t leave us for Stoke.’

‘He’s not leaving for stoke.’

‘We’ve had a very reputable source say that 2 signings are now very close. Probably happening quicker than anyone expected. Alex Neil will be required for both deals, had to delay the press conference.’

‘He won’t be leaving for Stoke. What will probably be happening is him sorting out a new deal with you, in light of the media speculation. Seems he has seriously savvy agents and fair play to him.’

‘I’m still not convinced this is happening. Sky are notorious for making stuff up for click bait and views. It makes no sense why he would travel down in a car for talks. You have talks over the phone and fax, and you don’t drive you go in the Coates’s helicopter. I smell BS.’

‘Don’t be daft, we’re talking about the 21st century multi million pound football industry here, they won’t be having to waste time travelling to interviews. They’ll do it all by fax.’

‘Whys everyone freaking out. We’d hear more news than a delayed press conference if he left us for Stoke ffs.’

‘There’s not a single source anywhere that’s claiming Stoke have even approached us for Neil. Not one. It’s bed wetting at it’s finest and there’s no fanbase better at it than ours. Jesus man.’

‘Press conference at two will just be Neil screaming ‘I’m not leavin’ like the wolf of Wall Street for an hour.’

‘This could go from looking very good to being in relegation scrap realy quick.’

‘If he leaves us for Stoke then he can f… off. The board obviously aren’t backing him either.’

‘Just punched my bedroom wall.’

I have to imagine even if he was desperate to leave us for Stoke; he’d do his press conferences.

The man is nothing but professional.

I’m willing to bet it’s completely unrelated.’

‘My guess in Neil was in a meeting, that ran over. Needs to take training today, so rescheduled presser until after training at 2’

‘If there’s any truth in the latest ‘info’ that Neil is in a car heading for Stoke, he can f… off.

If he’s even talking to them, there’s something seriously wrong here.’

‘Was hoping he was in talks with players to get stuff sorted but if he’s truly gone for talks with Stoke then it feels like there’s no going back even if he turned them down. Does it also highlight his unhappiness at the quality of our recent targets? All if’s and but’s like – a right kick in the nuts!’

‘The press conference will reveal only that he’s off. It won’t be Neil taking it. It will be Dodds or Proctor, with the official club line of, can’t comment at the moment while the process is ongoing etc.

I’m completely out if he goes. Only reason he would leave is if we’re a mess behind the scenes. Don’t want to be part of this circus anymore. Leaving for Stoke is a clear indication that we’re not heading where we think we’re heading.’

‘I cannot imagine a single safc fan that is anything other than gutted by this news. Personally I don’t know who I should be directing my rage at, SAFC or him.’

‘I wonder how many people on here have been loyal to their current employer when a new employer offers them a much better package.

It’s just a job to these guys, and to be fair to AN, he’s never done the whole badge-kissing that some managers do.

If he’s gone, then you can’t blame him if the package is so much better. I don’t think he owes us anything as fans.’

‘Why would he be in a car heading to Stoke? Surely they’d just do it on Teams or something?

If he’s willing to drive there then that would suggest he has left Sunderland surely.’

‘KLD is responsible of leafing this club so get on the phone to Neil and tell him to turn his car around.’

