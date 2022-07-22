Transfer Market

Stoke City release amusing teaser video before confirming Dwight Gayle

Former Newcastle United striker Michael O’Neill has clinched the signing of Dwight Gayle.

The 32 year old leaves after six years at St James’ Park.

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill declaring: “Dwight’s track record, particularly in the Championship, is exceptional and there were a number of clubs chasing him so we are really delighted he has chosen to join us.”

Dwight Gayle finally set to get regular first team football once again, the striker having a stellar record in the second tier.

Ahead of the standard announcement (see below), a few minutes beforehand Stoke City released this amusing teaser video ‘announcing’ their new signing…

Stoke City official announcement – 22 July 2022:

‘Stoke City are delighted to welcome Dwight Gayle as he becomes the Club’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old striker joins the Potters on a permanent transfer from Newcastle United and has signed a two-year contract.

Gayle has 59 goals from 100 Championship outings to his name and has scored five times in eight appearances against his new club.

The former Crystal Palace man and West Bromwich Albion loanee said: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started now.

“There were a few parties that were interested but for me it was about finding a club that was right for me and after speaking to the gaffer and the coaches I heard everything I wanted to hear.”

Gayle started his league career with Dagenham & Redbridge but his career really gathered pace at Peterborough United. He moved to London Road initially on loan and scored seven goals in nine outings before adding a further six goals after completing a permanent switch.

That brought him to the attention of Premier League newcomers Crystal Palace who paid a then club record fee to take him to Selhurst Park after just eight months with Peterborough.

He joined Newcastle in 2016 and spent the 2018/19 season on loan with West Brom, scoring 23 goals in 39 league appearances and clinching the Supporters’ Player of the Year award.

Gayle follows Josh Laurent, Aden Flint, Gavin Kilkenny, Harry Clarke and Liam McCarron in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign’

