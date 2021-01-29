News

Journalist close to Steve Bruce pushes nightmare scenario of long-term Bruce stay in new role

Some quite incredible media coverage of Steve Bruce today at Newcastle United.

The Head Coach carrying out his media duties ahead of the game at Everton.

Having banned newspaper journalists from asking questions ahead of the Leeds match, Steve Bruce even allowed three journalists from the papers to ask questions on Friday, as well as the TV and radio journalists that Bruce is obliged to speak to.

When speaking to the media today, we had the amazing moment when Steve Bruce claimed that rather than Newcastle fans wanting him out, he has actually received piles of letters this week from supporters wanting him to stay and ignore the critics, as he is doing such a good job.

Quite incredible. Some (everybody?) would say unbelievable.

Steve Bruce has spent half his managerial career in the Championship and League One, the other half in the Premier League where he has a disastrous record, 200 defeats in 450 games, a losing ratio of 45% and a winning one of only 28%, has never even finished in the top eight of the top tier and has never won a trophy.

Despite this and his appalling time at Newcastle United, his media mates continue to rally round, even though currently on a run of nine defeats and two draws in the last eleven games.

Head of the Steve Bruce fan club, Luke Edwards writing in The Telegraph:

‘[Graeme] Jones may well step in if the worst happens and Bruce is removed, but it also raises another possibility – could Bruce be moved upstairs to oversee the whole football side of the business alongside managing director Lee Charnley?

If Ashley cannot sell the club…Bruce could move into a director of football role at St James’ Park. There is no evidence to prove that is the plan, at this stage, but it might make sense.

Jones benefits from working with a veteran manager like Bruce, who benefits from his work on the training ground, before the younger man eventually takes control of the team and Bruce moves into a wider role.

Ashley has always liked the director of football model. The problem has been the people he hired to do it – Dennis Wise and Joe Kinnear – who were ill equipped and totally unsuitable to do the job.

Bruce certainly has the contacts, eye for a player and football knowledge to do it if he decides he’s had enough of front-line management. The stress and strain this season has put him under, with so much criticism and abuse aimed at him, has taken its toll.

He could advise and help Jones in the background, so while the new head coach strives to improve the team on the training ground he also draws on Bruce’s experience to deal with the other facets of management.

That is not going to happen straight away, but it might well be a route the club go down in the not-too-distant future.’

Dear me, credit to Luke Edwards.

I thought it was impossible to depress Newcastle fans any further but the man from The Telegraph has smashed that glass ceiling.

So after being a total failure as a Premier League manager, especially at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce would then be the ideal person as NUFC’s Director of Football???

On exactly what basis? Never winning a trophy and never ever finishing above ninth in the Premier League.

Luke Edwards rubbishes Joe Kinnear’s credentials but he was a far better manager than Steve Bruce has ever been. In his time at Wimbledon in the 1990s with minimal resources, JFK guided his team to finish sixth, eighth, ninth and twelfth, a run of league finishes that Steve Bruce could only dream of.

No Newcastle United fan wanted JFK as Director of Football but they most definitely don’t want Steve Bruce as one.

No disrespect to Graeme Jones either but the idea of him as manager and Steve Bruce as Director of Football is hardly the stuff of dreams.

Bruce has proved to be a Championship level manager at best in his career, whilst Graeme Jones has had only the one experience of management where he was sacked by Luton in less than a year.

