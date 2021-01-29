News

Steve Bruce tells Sky Sports he can hardly move for all the fanmail he’s getting from Newcastle supporters

Steve Bruce spoke to journalists on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking ahead of the game at Everton on Saturday.

However, there was one hilarious moment to come out of Friday morning’s reporting, to break the misery of this abysmal nine game run of no wins in eleven, which includes nine defeats and only two goals in the last fourteen hours of football.

Sky Sports bringing us the following from the NUFC Head Coach, made all the more hilarious by the deliberate(?) error from Sky’s Keith Downie when reporting what Steve Bruce said…

“I can bring you in a pile of letters I signed only yesterday.

“People wishing me good luck, telling me to keep bashing away.

“Not all doom and gloom but I understand their frustration totally.

“It feels more unique here because of the unbelievable fan base we have.”

I take it that Keith Downie meant to report that Steve Bruce actually said: ‘I can bring you in a pile of letters I RECEIVED only yesterday.’

As it would just be too funny if Steve Bruce had actually admitted having signed and sent them to himself!

It honestly is surely up there with the outlandish things that the likes likes of John Carver and Alan Pardew would come out with in press conferences, where afterwards you would just be thinking…’No, that is no way true.’

So Steve Bruce’s response to the overwhelming majority of Newcastle fans who have wanted him gone for such a long time, is now to switch from calling them an unrepresentative tiny group of keyboard warriors, and to instead claim that rather than what appears online (due to no fans allowed in stadiums), the truth comes via loads of people sending physical letters saying they think he is doing a great job and should just carry on and ignore the small number of trolls…

If you were going to come out with something so lame and ridiculous, Steve Bruce should at the very least have turned up with a pile of these ‘letters’ to wave from a distance on his Zoom call with the media.

I would pay good money to have seen Steve Bruce actually read out some of these ‘letters he has received’, it would have been a classic.

The responses on Twitter to Keith Downie reporting these Steve Bruce claims have been predictably amusing:

Gary Harrison:

‘Charnley been using the photo copier has he?

David Cramman:

‘Alex Bruce been chipping away at the fan mail.’

Premier League is corrupt:

‘Why’s he signing letters he received from people?!’

Man about Toon:

‘Didn’t question why they all had his wife’s handwriting.’

Scott McAllister:

‘Dear Steve, you are doing a wonderful job keep going, signed Steve Bryce’ written with Steve Bruce’s left hand, get this donut gone.’

Liam:

‘Probably rival fans sending those letters Jesus Christ.’

Michael:

‘One minute we’re “Unbelievable”, next minute we’re “Keyboard Warriors”

Magpie 24/7:

‘Yeah…. No this just isn’t happening. He says “unbelievable fanbase” yet every week he finds a new way to infuriate us. Whether it’s being an utter tool in the press conferences or the dreadful lack of idea football. Just leave man Bruce.’

Craig:

‘Signed: Savage, Mills, Sutton, Neville, Alex Bruce, Ashley, Charnley, Danny Murphy, talk sport, And any other washed up has been looking to get some fame.’

Andy K:

‘Oh, so that’s why a lorry load of paper was delivered to Chris Sutton’s house the other day.’

Kris Park:

‘All with the telltale bacon grease stain on the bottom.’

Alex Johnson:

‘So that’s why we have no tactics. He’s too busy replying to fan mail to actually plan for the next game.’

Pittsburgh Pete:

‘Straight from the Trump propaganda handbook: ‘I have received many calls from all the managers, top top managers telling me what a great Job I am doing… perfect actually. They all agree’

Sam Storey:

‘This is like the time when I used to get loads of letters on Valentine’s Day but for some reason they all had the same writing.’

Connor:

‘Things that didn’t happen.’

Mark:

‘Steve Trump.’

