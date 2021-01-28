Opinion

Steve Bruce will be in a state of shock when reading what Leeds fans thought of Newcastle match

Leeds fans watched their team pick up the first win of 2021 on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team running out 2-1 winners at St James Park.

With three defeats in three games, Leeds fans were concerned heading into this Newcastle match, especially when the last two games had been a 3-0 defeat at Crawley Town and 1-0 home loss to Brighton, the Leeds team only having two efforts on target in each of these two matches.

Steve Bruce allowed Leeds total easy control in the first half and the visitors grew in confidence, scored on 17 minutes, should have added more, went in 1-0 at half-time strolling to victory.

Newcastle did end up having a bit of a go in the second-half and even scored a goal, however, Leeds only took four minutes to hit back and score the winner.

Leeds are atrocious at defending (only two PL clubs have conceded more this season) and look in trouble if any team gets at them, despite that Steve Bruce was bizarrely talking so positively after this latest defeat, you would have thought Newcastle had actually won. Not made it 11 games without a win, including nine defeats.

I can only imagine how Steve Bruce will feel if he reads below what Leeds fans have been saying since beating Newcastle United, a massive reality check as the Leeds fans thought their team was really poor overall and yet still beat NUFC!

Leeds fans commenting via their Marching On Together message board:

‘I didn’t think it could get much worse second half, oh boy it did.

Woeful, disjointed, sloppy, hapless and that was just Newcastle, we were much worse.

I hate to say it folks but 16 other clubs put 5 past us again today we were that poor second half, Newcastle fans won’t take any comfort from that but they should have got something from that game.

Honestly if we don’t improve quickly it could be the 20th of March before we see another chance of a point. We won the game but we are in a rut. Awful performance for me.’

‘Spot on.

Better teams would have punished us tonight, Newcastle were woeful and only looked threatening because we allow them to dictate the play in the 2nd half.’

‘The man for man system is a problem.

The flaw in it aside from the fact we have largely lesser player than our opponents (thats fair i’d say) but as Schar showed it just takes a cb willing to dribble out of defence and his midfield teammates to drag their men wide and the entire centre of the pitch is open.

Schar isn’t the first defender to exploit this but the man for man system is a large part of why we are so easy to take pot shots at imo, its brave but easy to counter.

I know we won but better teams would have exploited our man for man system today and in truth other teams we took points off had opportunities to do the same.’

‘The commentator said that the Newcastle squad cost more than double ours did.

The amount of negativity astounds me at times from our [Leeds] fans and it’s incessant, which is really disappointing.

Lots of this squad are now in a position that’s two notches higher than they were when MB took over, some of those were bemoaned not good enough then, to get to become a top 6 side they’d have to go up another 2 notches.

We’re in a much better position than we could have dreamed of 2 years ago.

I’m proud of what they’ve achieved and the amount of criticism is insulting to each and everyone of them and our coaching staff.

To progress we obviously have to improve the squad but that won’t happen overnight.’

‘The sooner we can get over the safety line the better, then we can make efforts to overhaul the squad and bring in some quality replacements. With the low points totals of the bottom three we may only need 33-36 points to stay up, or even less. So we’re almost there with just half the season completed, which is awesome considering the squad and injuries we’ve had.

Bamford seems to have gone back into one of his scoring slumps. He needs multiple chances to be able to convert one, and in comparison the likes of Shearer and Ian Wright could have very quiet matches, but when presented with a chance they would bury it and grab the points.

We’ve concerns all over the park, against a very poor Newcastle side, the defence seemed all at sea on lots of occasions and I feel like we gained a win due to Newcastle’s profligacy and the efforts of Meslier and Struijk.’

‘We were ok 1st half and perhaps should have gone in at half time more than 1 goal up, having been disrupted once again early on with Llorente’s injury.

The Newcastle team must have been given a rocket by Bruce at half time (reminding them that his job is on the line) and they came out all guns blazing and got on top. I happen to have watched Newcastle a few times this season and can’t remember seeing them trying so hard, they certainly had the bit between their teeth 2nd half but, at the end of the day, we still won.’

‘Dunno if Bruce gets credit for that 2nd half performance. Had the feel of a relegation team in a must-win game, and losing. Seemed more like the players taking responsibility, rather than input from their manager. Bruce’s ‘plan’ appears to be get the ball to Saint Maximin.’

‘With Almiron and Maximin in our side we would be 10 points better off already.’

‘It’s true we have been sh.te and lost. Tonight we were sh.te and we won.

Overall we have performed really well for a newly promoted side.

It’s looking like we will avoid relegation this season and hopefully we can integrate some better quality players into the team and become a very good, consistent premier league team. We do have a bit to go before we get there.’

‘We are absolutely clueless defensively , anyone who has played football can see it.

Simple balls passed aimlessly to the opposition allowing the geordies back in the game.

We absolutely hate players running with pace at us, can’t tackle so only way we can stop attackers is by fouls means, which is better than nothing I suppose.

Protection from midfield non-existent at times.

It’s heart in the mouth every time the opposition gets a corner.’

‘Who the f.ck is Saint Maximin or whatever his name is?

The TV commentators were absolutely creaming their pants over him!

All I saw was a bit of pace and then falling over!’

‘Saint-Maximin had Ayling on toast at least twice, and Phillips as well.’

‘Yes the only way we could stop Saint-Maximin was by fouling him. Looks a talent to me.’

‘It is just terrifying the way an opponent can just run straight through the middle of us.

Any cross causes mayhem and we are finding it nigh on impossible to play out of defence when there’s a high press on us.

We were lucky that Alioski took the booking for punching the ball away having conceded so tamely while going backwards at a rate of knots.

A good team would have scored freely against us tonight. Just hope the win lifts morale and confidence for the upcoming games.’

‘I’ll take the 3 points.

But a very poor performance overall. If you look second best to Newcastle then there are obviously a lot of problems.’

‘Newcastle’s season is going down the tubes and those players dread relegation. They had to throw caution to the wind against us.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Tuesday 26 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 57

Leeds:

Raphinha 17, Harrison 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 58% (63%) Newcastle 42% (37%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Leeds 5 (3) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Gayle 77)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

