Ralph Hasenhuttl says Newcastle United didn’t have any idea how to score against Southampton’s 10 men

Ralph Hasenhuttl had plenty of positives to talk about despite losing to Newcastle United.

The Southampton boss praising the commitment of both fans and players.

Ralph Hasenhuttl watching on as everything that could go wrong in the first half, did go wrong, apart from Newcastle failing to score.

With the intervention of VAR, referee Graham Scott sent Djenepo after a late challenge on Isaac Hayden on 28 minutes.

As the Saints struggled to regroup with a man down, United should have taken advantage, Dwight Gayle could and should have had a hat-trick.

With half-time almost upon us, VAR alerted the referee to a potential penalty, he awarded the spot-kick for handball, only for the impressive McCarthy to deny Matt Ritchie’s spot-kick.

In the second half it was a different story, despite facing 10 men Newcastle looked clueless against organised opposition. Ralph Hasenhuttl declaring: ‘I didn’t have the feeling that they had a game plan, an idea of how they were going to score.’

As the Saints manager says, it was a mistake (and great play from ASM!) that decided the game, Valery failing to deal with a ball over the top and Saint-Maximin taking advantage.

No doubts that Newcastle deserved to win but when you have no natural PL level goalscorers in your team/squad, it makes the decision not to bring a forward in during the last transfer window, especially ridiculous.

Ralph Hasenhuttl:

“I want to say the atmosphere today was fantastic.

“The fans were unbelievable, they really pushed us and really helped us a lot with this fight, in the second half especially.

“I cannot criticise my team for not doing everything, they left everything on the pitch.

“It was a good performance on our side.

“We tried to stop the opponent and we did it for a long time but then one mistake can decide the game.

“I didn’t have the feeling that they had a game plan, an idea of how they were going to score.

“We defended well, we were very compact and close to centre.

“The distances between the lines and the players was very good and it helped us to win a lot of balls in front of our box and had a few counter attack chances also.

“I think the most important thing was that we were more committed today and we had an understanding about us that we should have in every home game.

“It was a very good performance in the second half but in the end the result is the only thing that is necessary and it’s what we don’t have.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

