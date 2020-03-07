Opinion

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s incident packed win

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

After almost eight hours of football Newcastle find a Premier League goal, a victory that VAR gave a helping hand to.

Jamie Swan:

“Absolutely gigantic win. ASM to the rescue!

“Once they went down to ten, always seemed on the cards and we should have led by a couple at least by half time.

“No further comment required, as those three points are just that vital.”

Jamie Smith:

“Bit of a breather there then.

“Can’t fault any away win, especially at a place that has traditionally spelled misery, pointlessness and long, silent trips home.

“There was a definite case for concern when we missed a penalty against ten men and the clock seemed to wear down with little impact.

“Then ASM popped up to save the day and the bigger picture sees 3 valuable points towards safety and the mood on the up ahead of two massive home games.

“A good week this.”

David Punton:

“That’s a huge result for our survival hopes. Massive.

“It was all about us versus the ten men for the best part of an hour. Thankfully we got th3 goal.

“ASM is a key player and he has ensured blushes were spared and we left the south coast with all three points.

“Not a ground we tend to do well on, so that’s a surprise outcome today.”

Ben Cooper:

“A vital 1-0 away win for United after virtually everything which could have gone right for us, did.

“Maxi capitalised on young full-back Valery’s mistake to finish a one-on-one well, when United looked to be running out of ideas to break down the Saints ten men.

“The first half was where the action was at and it was a good first half for NUFC’s 4-2-3-1.

“Dwight Gayle missed three golden chances and Matt Ritchie missed a penalty.

“In-between Southampton having a man sent off for a studs up challenge on Hayden.

“The second half was awful and the game was heading for 0-0 until ten minutes to go when thankfully Maxi forgot Bruce’s half time team talk and scored.”

Steve Hickey:

“This has always been a tricky fixture, even when we had a good side.

“Seeing Southampton ravaged earlier in the season at home to Leicester, I couldn’t see them staying up.

“Fair play to them though, they have rallied and now look like mid-table material.

“I wish I could say the same about us. You find your true level after 38 games and I’m a pessimist after watching this lot.

“That said, what a win and only our 2nd there in a quarter of a century. Thanks very much Valery. You know you should do better with a name like that.

“Canny safe now like! Who would have thought it, not me.

“A very good week!”

GToon:

“Probably the win that will see us stay up as we’ll only scrape another 5 or 6 points after this I reckon.

“It’s nice to see a red card in our favour for a change too.

“If we can get a goalscorer in the summer we might have a reasonably competitive side.

“Good win that, against one of our bogey teams.”

Brian Standen:

“Entertaining VAR dictated first half!

“We were actually better against 11 than 10, a game made for Shelvey who slightly disappointed.

“Penalty duties? Been that long we forgot how or who!

“One moment of magic was enough and to be fair great three points.”

Nat Seaton:

“Finally a goal!!

“Precious 3 points thankfully handed to us by Southampton…

“Finally we had some goalmouth action to watch this week.

“Away at Southampton I don’t normally leave the ground with a win, so going home well happy!”

Paul Patterson:

“That’s probably it.

“All aboard the Sports Direct Express.

“Final destination- Safety Street.

“Occasionally stopping at Disaffection Drive and Unsympathetic Place, taking utmost care to avoid Ambition Avenue and Joyful Junction.

“Rinse and repeat for another 13 years..”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

