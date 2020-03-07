Videos

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Watch official match highlights here including dramatic late ASM winner!

It ended Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 on Saturday afternoon.

A game full of drama.

VAR having a massive part to play.

A red card, a penalty awarded, a penalty saved, should have been a Dwight Gayle hat-trick.

And that was only the first half…

It wouldn’t be Newcastle United though if they didn’t make it difficult for themselves.

With the clock ticking down and looking clueless even against 10 men, suddenly up pops Allan Saint-Maximin!

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

