Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United trying to sign 36 year old Glenn Murray on short-term contract – The Guardian

Newcastle United are trying to sign Glenn Murray according to a report on Monday morning.

Now 36 years old, the striker is currently seeing out his final season at Brighton.

Top scorer the past two seasons with 13 and 12 Premier League goals, the Seagulls under new boss Graham Potter have had to accept now that his best days are behind him and the striker hasn’t got the legs for the top tier anymore.

Glenn Murray made three starts early this season but the last four months have seen the veteran restricted to brief cameos off the bench.

Nottingham Forest and Celtic had both been credited with interest in taking the striker in January.

However, now Newcastle United are trying to sign Murray on a six month contract according to Ed Aarons, who is Deputy News Editor at Guardian Sport.

He says that his information is that Aston Villa are considering a move for Glenn Murray as well, although their interest, if it has any substance, is clearly driven by the fact Wesley is out injured for the rest of the season.

For Newcastle United, it is a case of Joelinton, Carroll, Muto and Gayle only having one goal between them from the first 21 Premier League games played.

Steve Bruce has claimed that Newcastle United are trying to sign ‘top, top’ players this month and has admitted a striker is a key target.

Whilst journalists sympathetic to Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley have claimed the club are prepared to buy players, other reports have said it is only loan deals Ashley is willing to sanction, despite there being an estimated £28m left unspent from the £61m (plus cash from sales) that Lee Charnley stated was available to spend in the summer and this month.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Chelsea had knocked Newcastle back on both Michy Batshuayi and 33 year old Olivier Giroud on loan deals.

So who knows whether or not they have now moved on to 36 year old Glenn Murray…

