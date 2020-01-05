Opinion

Steve Bruce win percentage at every club as manager – Fail to win Saturday and Newcastle is worst ever

Steve Bruce has had a long career as a football club manager (and head coach…).

Not a very successful career in management but still a long one.

Back in 1998 Steve Bruce had his first job as a manager at Sheffield United and now 22 years later he is at Newcastle United.

It is the former centre-back’s 11th managerial job, so how does it compare?

Steve Bruce percentage win record throughout management career:

40.0% Sheffield United (55 games, 22 wins)

37.9% Huddersfield Town (66 games, 25 wins)

37.5% Wigan Athletic (8 games, 3 wins)

61.1% Crystal Palace (18 games, 11 wins)

37.0% Birmingham City (270 games, 100 wins)

33.8% Wigan Athletic (68 games, 23 wins)

29.6% Sunderland (98 games, 29 wins)

40.8% Hull City (201 games, 82 wins)

45.1% Aston Villa (102 games, 46 wins)

38.9% Sheffield Wednesday (18 games, 7 wins)

30.4% Newcastle United (23 games, 7 wins)

As you can see, only at Sunderland has Steve Bruce had a worse win ratio than at Newcastle United.

However, failure to win at Wolves on Saturday would see Bruce’s win ratio drop to 29.2%, which would become his worst ever.

With such a poor record at previous clubs, particularly when in the Premier League, it is baffling as to why Mike Ashley appointed Steve Bruce.

We then have this table of how Steve Bruce had performed solely in the Premier League before taking charge at Newcastle United.

As you can see, Steve Bruce had averaged only 1.12 points per game as a Premier League manager and his teams averaged only 1.03 goals per game, conceding an average of 1.31 goals per game.

In his 21 Premier League matches at Newcastle United, Bruce has averaged 1.19 points per game, his team scoring 0.95 goals per game, with an average of 1.57 goals conceded.

The goals scored and conceded totals are even worse than his overall career record.

His points per game is marginally better so far than overall PL career but as we have seen, this has only come about due to some outrageous luck coming Steve Bruce’s way. Apart from the West Ham game, all of the other six victories coming despite the opposition generally creating more and better chances, dominating possession and territory, having more corners and far better expected goals stats.

Martin Dubravka having had to face far more shots than any other Premier League goalkeeper, whilst Newcastle’s attacking players have had the fewest opportunities come their way. The Head Coach’s all out defensive football terrible to watch and results getting ever worse as the outrageous luck fades.

The big worry of course is that if Mike Ashley did decide to sack Steve Bruce at any point, there is every chance he would somehow find someone even worse than Bruce.

The mind boggles.

