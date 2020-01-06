Transfer Rumours

Frank Lampard says Olivier Giroud could leave after reported Newcastle United approach

Frank Lampard made nine changes on Sunday for their FA Cup third round game.

A fairly regulation win as Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 with goals from Hudson-Odoi and Barkley.

Sunday morning had brought an exclusive from The Telegraph (see below), saying their information was that Newcastle United had approached the west London club to sign Olivier Giroud.

The report saying that Chelsea had told United that a move for the 33 year old could be possible but only if brought in one or more of their targets first.

The Telegraph report had stated that Newcastle had also asked about the possibility of Michy Batshuayi on loan. That request met with a similar requests.

Despite the nine changes, Olivier Giroud didn’t get onto the pitch and remained an unused sub, though Batshuayi played the full 90 minutes.

Possibly/probably an indication that Giroud is the one that Chelsea would prefer to move on and free up his wages, if they can make that signing of their own.

This of course means that if/when Giroud signs for NUFC, he will be available to help in this season’s glorious FA Cup run, if Newcastle survive the Rochdale replay of course…

Frank Lampard asked if Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea in January:

“My answer remains the same as it has done recently and I have spoken with him (about leaving).

“If the conditions are such that it is something Oli(vier Giroud) really wants to do and it works for the club and it works for me and the squad, then it is something that could happen.

“But only when all three of those bases are covered.

“So we are still there…”

The Mag – Sunday 5 January 2020:

A Sunday exclusive has revealed that Newcastle United have made approaches to sign two Chelsea strikers.

The report says that Newcastle have asked to take Olivier Giroud on loan.

However, The Telegraph say that Chelsea have said no for the time being.

With the West London club wanting to bring in a new striker themselves before letting one go.

This season has seen Olivier Giroud fail to score any goals in his five appearances (two as a starter) and indeed he has only scored one Premier League these past 14 months.

Giroud has only started 16 Premier League matches in the past 32 months and scored nine league goals in that time.

The newspaper say that ‘sources’ have told them that Newcastle had also made an approach for Michy Batshuayi but once again, Chelsea won’t let him go this month unless strengthening themselves.

Meanwhile Michy Batshuayi has only started four Premier League matches for Chelsea since they paid Marseille around £34m for him three and a half years ago. Scoring eight PL goals for the West London club as he has featured mainly from the bench, if at all.

He hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season and has scored once for Chelsea in 12 sub appearances in the league this campaign.

Last season a loan spell at Crystal Palace saw him manage five PL goals in nine starts (two appearances off the bench.

Newcastle United have been linked with both strikers (amongst many others) in the past but no apparent effort made previously to actually try and sign either of them.

Batshuayi scored twice in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle for Chelsea in 2018.

Whilst Olivier Giroud scored eight Premier League goals for Arsenal against Newcastle.

The exclusive from The Telegraph:

‘Newcastle United would like to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season but have been told he will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge unless the London club can bring in a replacement.

That is likely to infuriate Giroud, who is keen to leave so that he can play regular first team football in order to ensure he figures for France in the European Championships this summer.

Telegraph Sport has been told by sources in London that Newcastle made contact with Chelsea last week to discuss whether they would listen to loan offers for Giroud but were told there is no chance of a move to Tyneside at this stage.

Chelsea are looking to sign another striker this month but will not let anyone leave until they have brought a new player in and there is no guarantee they will be able to do so.

Giroud would be an ideal signing for the Magpies and is understood to be open to the idea of making the move to the North East because of a lack of games under Frank Lampard.

The 33-year-old would bring all the things Newcastle need in a front man, as he is just as effective playing with his back to goal as he is facing it and is a skilled link man, who would bring out the best in wingers Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, when the latter returns from injury.

Although things have not progressed so far, it does not mean Newcastle’s interest in Giroud is over but head coach Steve Bruce will have to look at alternatives.

Sources have also confirmed that the Magpies enquired about another Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi but the same message came back.’

