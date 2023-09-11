News

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended after reckless challenge – Newcastle United star reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo has now picked up an international suspension.

The Portugal player will miss Monday’s European Championship qualifier against Luxembourg.

This is due to the reckless challenge on Friday night when Portugal won 1-0 away to Slovakia.

Most neutrals thinking Cristiano Ronaldo very very lucky not to pick up a red card for the studs first unnecessary lunge after he wasted a great chance to score.

He did pick up a yellow card though, his third in five Euro qualifying group matches, which means he is suspended for tonight’s game against Luxembourg.

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after the reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo (watch below)

Thankfully Dubravka able to continue after lengthy treatment.

The Newcastle United keeper has now told the media how he saw the incident, very generous I think with regard to the lunge from Cristiano Ronaldo. Dubraka asked where the Portugal player ended up making contact:

“In the shoulder, the neck and the chest.

“I just closed my eyes and prayed that Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t hit me in the face as well.

“When I saw his studs coming at me, I didn’t even look.

“These are situations when the goalkeeper closes his eyes and tries only to block the shot.

“And he as a striker, has to go after such a ball.

“I don’t blame him.

“It’s sport, it’s football.

“Situations like this belong to it.

“Of course, he realised he hit me.

“He asked me if I was OK. I take it sportingly.

“I try to keep a clear head in these situations.

“It is a contact sport.

“Today, when we have VAR at our disposal, there is no point in getting into it.”

As Martin Dubraka indicates, there are occasions where a striker can be fairly said to have had to go for the ball. However, this wasn’t one of them. Cristiano Ronaldo had no chance of getting to the ball by the time he lunged studs first, only luck meaning he didn’t make contact with Dubravka’s face by the smallest of margins.

Martin Dubravka being kicked in the face by a former work colleague. Red card surely. pic.twitter.com/nEWYQgHEC2 — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) September 8, 2023

Whilst Martin Dubravka continues to struggle for game time at Newcastle, his form remains excellent for Slovakia.

He went into Friday night’s match on the back of seven clean sheets in his last nine internationals. Another great performance against Portugal and unlucky to end up on the losing side.

Monday night sees the NUFC keeper and his international teammates with a must win match at home to Liechtenstein, who are bottom of the group and have zero points.

Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Ironically, Slovakia could have done with Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight. A win for Portugal paired with a win for Dubravka’s side, would put Slovakia three points clear in second ahead of Luxembourg with four games to play. The top two in the group automatically qualify for the finals in Germany next summer.