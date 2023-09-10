Opinion

Would you want Kylian Mbappe at St James’ Park?

There is no doubt for me, Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world.

For so long it was a straight contest between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but age has caught up with both of them. Still very good players but now past their peak.

There are many quality players around the world but for me, none come close to Kylian Mbappe.

He has it all, dizzying electric pace and so often runs past opponents like they aren’t there, whilst his goals and assists stats are phenomenal.

Since starting his first team career with Monaco back in the 2015/16 season, Kylian Mbappe has started 265 matches in total for France and in league and European football for Monaco and PSG. In those 265 starts (and 52 sub appearances) he has a stunning 324 goal involvements, scoring 233 and 91 assists.

So the big question is, would you want him at St James’ Park?

When I say ‘at St James’ Park’, it is not a deluded belief that he is going to sign for Newcastle United and not Real Madrid, when he eventually forces his way out of PSG.

Instead, I am talking specifically about 24 days times, Wednesday 4 October, when PSG are set to visit Tyneside to take on NUFC.

Nobody is saying PSG haven’t got good players but having once had a forward trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, the Parisian club now have Kylian Mbappe and two others.

I honestly think that Newcastle United would have twice as much chance of winning against PSG, if the best player in the world isn’t playing.

However, that’s the thing, don’t you want to have the chance to say you were there and saw when Newcastle United took on that best player in the world?

Rather than willing injury or illness for the 24 year old?

It is a dilemma BUT surely this is what it is all about, wanting NUFC to be involved in the biggest occasions possible, up against the very best possible players. Able to say you were there when Eddie Howe’s Newcastle beat Kylian Mbappe and his PSG teammates.

So bring on Kylian Mbappe and let us have another very special night at St James’ Park, to be right up there with previous Champions League stellar moments, when the likes of Barcelona and Juventus lost to Newcastle United.

(For those of you who do come down on the side of wanting Kylian Mbappe to miss this visit to play NUFC, the news isn’t good. In the last two seasons, Kylian Mbappe has only been unavailable through injury or illness for five of the 76 Ligie 1 matches. Quite remarkable really, just like Messi and Ronaldo, a brilliant player who gets fouled so often and yet so rarely gets injured.)

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports