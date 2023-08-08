Opinion

Dulwich Hamlet for me after missing out on Newcastle United

One Newcastle United ballot down and another eighteen Premier League ones to go.

What are the odds of getting to a home game for me and my son?

Well, I will apply for every game in the hope that lady luck smiles on us and if not this time, then hopefully next time.

I have though, already lined up a possible meet up with friends for Dulwich Hamlet on the day of the Man City away game. Hamlets v Hastings United in the Isthmian League Premier Division after being relegated from the National League South, on the last game of the season which we were at.

However, the first game of the new season for the Hamlets is Hashtag United away, who play at Pitsea in Essex (check out Hashtag if you can, interesting back story).

My son was eager to go to Hamlets away for the first game of the season when we failed to get tickets for the Villa game. The founder of Hashtag is a famous YouTuber, so my son tells me. After the disappointment of not getting tickets for the Villa game, I thought why not, but then I pointed out the Villa game is on TV and we agreed that takes priority.

We have been to a few away games with the Hamlets, Hemel Hempstead, Woking and Billericay, and we were at the play-off final played at Tooting and Mitcham’s Italian / Mussolini inspired brutalist ground a few years back. Won on penalties and that meant Hamlets were in the highest league in their history.

Away games with Hamlets can be fun but standing on terracing with twenty supporters sporting the pink and blue, pales into insignificance to the away days that me and my son have had following Newcastle United. Pubs rocking with Newcastle supporters and journeys on trains where the look on the faces of the general public makes me, well, I think we have all been there.

I recently had an article published on The Mag that flagged how our current NUFC owners had used a political manoeuvre to raise prices, while supposedly making a U-turn on ticketing, which took the headlines. At the same time appeasing people who had struggled to get tickets by creating a ballot system.

All good in theory but where is the transparency and how many tickets are in the ballot?

A great letter to The Mag recently pointed out the fact there are more and more Sports packages where neutral supporters get access to tickets. But at what cost? Genuine supporters missing out. Groups of football tourists given preferential treatment over fans because they have financial clout and could possibly raise the club’s profile further afield and increase the global popularity?

What did you expect when the club was sold to capitalists looking to make profits people say?

Well, sat here in South London my chances of seeing our team live seem to be diminishing by the day for me and my son. So, if that is capitalism, well I am dead against it, as it means that I am being excluded from my team and club.

I will endeavor to follow our team and try to get tickets for games for me and my son and will probably end up paying an extortionate price. In the meantime my local club (living in NUFC exile) is inclusive, wants every player to play on the left wing, and it will be my club to watch should I not be able to see the team I love.

Dulwich Hamlet were the team I started watching when I first moved to London some thirty years ago. Me and my Forest / Sheff Wed / Cardiff mates will all be at Hamlets, but wishing we were watching our first loves, no doubt.

