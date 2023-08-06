Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans having their say ahead of this new season

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then contribute@themag.co.uk is the place):

Dear Mag,

I’m sick of so called pundits saying we will need a big name manager, when clearly with all the work and time Eddie Howe puts in for the club and players, we already have one of the best in the premier league.

I would be so gutted if the club ever listened to them who don’t know Newcastle.

As a 65 year old I do.

100% EDDIE HOWE.

John Blaney

Dear Mag

Would it be possible to gauge people’s thoughts on moving away from St James’s Park?

Having looked at google maps, I believe that the site being used by the Telewest Arena would offer the opportunity to fit an 80,000+ seater stadium into the city.

It would give much better access to the stadium, being so much closer to Central Station and the A1.

The views of the city from there for Sky Sports and their like would also be greatly improved, showing the iconic bridges over the beloved River Tyne, the Sage etc.

St James’s Park holds a lot of sentiment for all our fans, but for us to become a more successful club in the future, winning titles and competitions, we need more revenue from ticket sales and venue hire for gigs etc.

As we know now, we would fill a super stadium now and our current stadium isn’t big enough, nor can it be significantly extended.

If we as a club had always chosen to stick with what we had, we’d still be playing in the same colours as Man Utd, and no one wants that!

I’d love to hear everyone else’s thoughts on this.

Thanks,

James Pye

Dear Mag,

I know it is a very small sample size but I have to say it is concerning…

Having talked to half a dozen or so different people, none of us got Villa tickets in the members ballot.

Now I know some people were always going to be unlucky but speaking to these friends / acquaintances, we had picked across the range of different price points and yet nobody getting tickets. Coincidentally, last season, all of us six or seven people / groups were regularly getting tickets last season when the members sales / queues happened.

My big worry isn’t so much the ballot, it is a concern about exactly how many tickets are up for grabs in the member ballots.

Last season it seemed to get harder and harder as matches went by, you had to be ever higher in the queue to be successful with each passing match.

The club last season seemed to be selling more and more tickets via the likes of Sports Breaks with ticket, travel and accommodation packages, as it was very noticeable a massive increase inside St James’ Park of neutrals, particularly large groups of males from both overseas and the UK (outside Tyneside).

Now, of course I am not against Newcastle fans coming to our matches from elsewhere via these packages, including new fans. Nor am I even against the idea of some tickets going to football tourists / neutrals. However, I think you have to have a very tight limit and keep the vast majority of match by match tickets for members. Which I have a horrible feeling isn’t the case.

NUFC will obviously earn far more per fan (spectator…) when getting their cut from these package deals over and above the cost of the ticket. Whilst for the tens and tens of thousands of members, we have handed our £37 over just for a chance of a possible ticket, not having a clue how many other members there are AND how many tickets are being made available in the ballots.

With this Villa game, right back on fixture release day of 15 June, we all knew this game would be 5.30pm next Saturday because it was instantly named in the first weekend TV schedule.

So bottom line, Sports Breaks and others have had 7 weeks to sell packages for this Villa match, this game in middle of summer, middle of school holidays, I would love to hear from fans at the game next Saturday, just how many large groups of neutrals in particular they see in the city centre and inside SJP especially.

Indeed, I fear that this may be without any upper limit… the club agreeing to sales of these ticket, travel and hotel packages, with an ever decreasing number for member ballots.

This Villa ballot suggests so to me, which as for Liverpool at SJP later this month, just how many might have been sold to neutrals???

Mad Dog

Dear Mag,

We are coming for you.

Villa set to win at St James’ Park and we will never look back.

Emery is a class act and Newcastle will find that out this season. Villa will take your top four spot and it will be you lucky to get top seven this time.

Villa Forever

Dear Mag,

(RE Subject of new planned fanzone potentially getting a sponsor)

How about the ROLEX FANZONE (green and gold paying homage to our awesome custodians).

Micky

Dear Mag,

I am trying to not get too excited BUT I am!

You know the best teams, where they have a way of playing that is ingrained on all of the squad, so that pretty much anybody can play and you don’t see any serious drop off, everybody knows their jobs and the team and squad spirit is so obvious.

Well, to me it feels like this is where we are not at.

Maybe a defender or two still needed to protect against injuries.

But up front you have Isak and/or Wilson, with Gordon also a possible after his England exploits.

Then in midfield and on the wings we now have Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Anderson, Miley, Barnes, Almiron.

It is quite mad, after the shambles of not so long ago, how we have suddenly got so many impressive options in midfield and attacking areas?

These are the toughest areas to play in, where players have to put in so many yards, so much effort. Which means having all these options gives me massive confidence that when facing four fronts this season, NUFC can compete in all of them.

The engine room is prepared for action!!

Vic

Dear Mag,

Growing up down here was pretty painful, as far as football went.

Born to Geordie parents there was no doubt who I would be supporting but with Man U’s dominance and now Man City taking the baton, it has been pretty relentless.

The only NUFC kid in your school, surrounded by those who see their teams not just compete but win actual trophies, a lot of them!

Anyway, I am no longer a schoolkid and neither do I feel like a very poor relation.

Newcastle United are back and I have to say the locals down here are just a little worried.

Ahead of this season I see a lot of pundits and journalists wanting to write us off, how Champions League will massively drag our league position down.

Well, that isn’t how Man U and Man City fans are seeing it.

They see NUFC as very serious threat that isn’t going away any time soon.

Like our club, no longer am I a laughing stock when mingling with my mates down here who support their local teams.

I am absolutely loving it.

Manchester Mag

Dear Mag,

(RE. The delay in NUFC putting Villa tickets up for sale / ballot and potentially future home matches)

Is it all down to the owners changing priorities. Now focused on the Saudi league?

Seems that even Mike Ashley got this sorted a lot earlier.

Please help fans who live away from Newcastle book hotels and travel.

We do a 600 mile round trip for home games if we can get TICKETS.

Come on wake up !!!

Colin

