Rangers v Newcastle – Newcastle United official announcement on broadcasting details and price

It is Rangers v Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The club putting out an official announcement (see below) on Friday, giving details of the live broadcast of the game.

Both NUFC TV and Rangers TV will be broadcasting the game worldwide, with the price set at £7.99.

Newcastle United official announcement on Rangers v Newcastle – 14 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s second pre-season friendly of the summer, away to Rangers, will be shown live on NUFC TV.

The Magpies travel to Ibrox on Tuesday, 18th July (kick-off 19:45 BST) to take part in a testimonial match in honour of former Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor and the game – including United’s allocation of 8,000 tickets – is sold out.

Both NUFC TV and RangersTV will be broadcasting the game worldwide, with the price set at £7.99 on both platforms. A proportion of the proceeds from the match will go to charities nominated by long-serving McGregor, who made more than 500 appearances for the Glasgow giants and is the first Rangers player to be receive a testimonial match since John Brown in 2001.

BBC Newcastle’s Matthew Raisbeck and former Magpies defender John Anderson will be NUFC TV’s commentary team.

Following Tuesday’s game, Newcastle head to the USA to take part in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series before returning to the UK for the two-day Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, on 5th August and 6th August.’

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out – It is to be streamed live on National League TV to those watching from home, for £9.99, and passes can be purchased here.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

