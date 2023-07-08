Opinion

Rangers fans react as Newcastle United match now sold out – Over 50,000 crowd set for friendly

Rangers fans have been reacting to the latest on the Newcastle United friendly.

Newcastle fans were handed a (modern day) massive 8,000 away allocation and sold all those more than five weeks ahead of the match.

Now Rangers fans have matched that, a week and a half of the Ibrox game and the who stadium now sold out.

The pre-season friendly (Allan McGregor testimonial) a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 18 July.

Saturday morning, on the Rangers official site the game is now showing as entirely sold out:

Those without tickets and unable to be there in person, will still be able to watch the match live.

The game will be shown live on both NUFC TV and Rangers TV.

For Rangers fans commenting below, interesting to hear what they have to say about this match in 10 days time AND a certain two legged cup-tie that took place 54 years ago…

Rangers fans reacting to sold out notices for Newcastle United friendly, commenting via their Bear Pit message board:

‘It is incredible that this is sold out, fantastic effort.’

‘ must have got one of the very last ones.

Not usually a friendlies man but had to do it.’

‘Looks like it’s sold out now. Only 1 section in main stand showing with any availability but when you click on it there’s no available seats.’

‘I wonder if the geordies have sold out there allocation

‘They’ve sold out the full Broomloan.’

‘Nice one well done geordies.’

‘Can’t wait taking wee man rite next to Newcastle fans as he’s never seen a big away section plus my cousin a Newcastle fan so will be having a wave off.’

‘It was likely to sell out as they (Newcastle) have so many official tickets and will probably have a fair amount in our sections too.’

‘I always remember when we played them in the semi final of the Inter Cities Fairs Cup (which evolved into the UEFA Cup) in 1969 that Newcastle brought a massive support with them to Ibrox. Other than that other mob it was the biggest away support I have ever seen in our ground.’

‘I did not have a ticket but i jumped the turnstile around 5 minutes to KO and when i got the top of the Rangers end and i saw the Celtic End well more than half of that Terrace was black and white. That was the still the biggest away support at Ibrox apart from the obvious one.’

‘Incredible tie, 75,000 at Ibrox, and 60,000 at St. James Park for the second leg, must have been amazing to have been there.’

‘Not really, it was embarrassing down there. Worst I have ever seen the Rangers support behave, drink, as always the problem.’

‘Newcastle were the first English side I remember who employed all the shi..y tactics of the latins back in the day, with their diving, cheating, rolling about, and constant fouling tactics.

With Johnston and McKinnon back for the return leg, we were still confident of getting a result at St James’ park, but that was a disaster.’

‘Another one of those bad nights when we had a really good team that won nothing in that 4 year period. Another European Trophy that we should have won, and failed.

We would have got Ujpest Doza in the final, and that Newcastle side beat them home and away in the Final.

That was not a great Newcastle side either.

They won only 15 of 42 League games that season, and went out of both domestic cups, the first time they met Div 1 opposition.

They finished in 9th place in the League.

There is no way we should have lost to that very average Newcastle side over two legs.’

‘There will be geordies in our end, my mrs for starters. She wants to put her toon top on, do you think the stewards will try and stop her getting in?’

‘She will be fine getting in with a Toon top on, l know loads of Toon fans who have bought tckts for Gers end, my mate is coming up he had a Toon end tckt but his daughter wants to go so she’s getting his and he’s in with me. Loads of Toon fans are still desperate for Broomloan end tckts because only ST holders could get them didn’t go to a members sale, I also gave my 2 in the away end to him for his bus they have 2 buses coming up. Buzzing for this one hopefully we get invited down next season to St James.’

‘Last trip down there was prob best preseason trip I’ve down cracking weekend. We got the Gallowgate End last time dunno if we’d get it again mind.’

‘I’m actually buzzing for this game. Towards the end of the season I was a bit ‘footballed out’ particularly having three games in a week, but the close season seems very long.’

‘Taking my 7 year old to his first game, can’t wait. He’s been to Ibrox before but only for a meal. He’s buzzing and so am I!’

