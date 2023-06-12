Opinion

Drawbridge pulled up after Manchester City so Newcastle United can’t emulate what they have done

There you have it, fifteen years after Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Manchester City, they have finally reached the summit of European football.

The sixth English side to win it, the first English side to emulate Manchester United’s treble of 1999 and the first new name on the trophy since Chelsea won the big cup in 2011.

I have been steadfast in my opinion on this. It’s not great to see little Manchester City reach this esteemed milestone and there was no celebrating in my household on Saturday evening. Man City have conquered Europe and they’ve done it by cheating. Plain and simple.

I wrote an article for The Mag three months ago that attempted to unravel the charges that the Premier League has brought against Manchester City.

As a reminder, the charges are many and varied, unprecedented and together, add up to more than one hundred, some dating back to 2008. In summary, it is claimed that Manchester City have overstated sponsorship revenue and understated costs to improve their bottom line, thus helping them to stay within FFP targets, either by boosting profits or reducing losses.

I should also point out that this is a club fined twice by UEFA – in a settlement with the Champions League organisers for breaching FFP rules and for obstructing a second investigation into their compliance with those rules, rules that are intended to prevent unrestricted spending.

And here’s the rub. We cannot spend without consequence in the same way that the Mancs have spent beyond what they should have legitimately generated, which is at the heart of the ongoing Premier League case into them. This might sound like sour grapes and to an extent, I suppose it is. Manchester City have manipulated the rules and are now at the top table. The drawbridge has been pulled up so that others, like Newcastle United can’t emulate them.

At this point, I’ll take a slight detour and point to the differences in the others at the so-called top table. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have spent huge sums of money in the past few seasons, but they have been in the top ten of the Deloitte Football Money League 25, 24 and 22 times respectively, in its 25-year history. Arsenal have been in the top 10 on 18 occasions, all of which points to considerable wealth that this lot had accumulated before FFP became a thing. By contrast, Manchester City are relative newcomers and have been positioned in the Deloitte top ten on only 10 occasions. The fact that they are now generating more commercial income than Manchester United beggars belief and is patently untrue. If you believe in something called fair value, that is.

Undoubtedly, without Cashley’s miserly penny pinching, we could have been better placed before the takeover but his tenure wrecked our financial resilience. The FCB cut us to the bone and we can all remember images of the kids paddling pools and wheelie bins at our ‘state of the art’ training facility.

So, we will have to do it the hard way, but consider this…

Ignoring the half season after our takeover when fighting relegation was the priority, Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League at their first attempt. Manchester City took until 2011 to achieve that, finishing tenth and fifth in their first two attempts. We’ve also been to Wembley, albeit in an unsuccessful attempt at lifting the League Cup.

In terms of transfers, Newcastle United have spent just over 300m Euros since our takeover. Manchester City spent that much in their first two windows after the Sheikh arrived on the scene, and let’s not forget, that was fifteen years ago. Spending like that at Eastlands has continued, with seemingly no limit and no restrictions.

So, when I say, without a hint of irony that oil money has won the day and the cheating Mancs will get football done away with, I sincerely mean it. David Conn, an excellent investigative journalist and Manchester City fan from before they were this good, acknowledged that his team were ‘Richer than God’ in a book he wrote back in 2012. That was obviously before the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United, who are even richer, but these days, being richer than the people who are richer than God counts for little, unless you have someone like Eddie Howe at the helm and a squad of players with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes.

HTL

