Opinion

These new significant Champions League changes are now very much interesting for Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans could be forgiven for not taking any interest in the Champions League for so long.

Along with pretty much all football fans, outside of the usual suspects.

Since Newcastle United featured in the 2002/23 season’s Champions League under Sir Bobby Robson, the Premier League big / septic six had controlled all participation by English clubs in the group and knockout stages, with the sole exception of Leicester City in the 2016/17 season.

The Champions League just something you watched on TV and if anything like me, only watched it in the hope that the likes of Man U, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and Man City would get knocked out.

Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United almost accidentally qualified for the Champions League back in 2012 but Ashley made absolutely sure that there would be no chance of that happening again, refusing to allow a single penny of net spending in summer 2012, that ambition / momentum crushing move almost relegating NUFC the next season – only reaching safety when winning the final away game of the season at QPR.

Anyway, this is a very different Newcastle United these days. Ambition and investment are no longer banned words.

Coincidentally, it is going to be a very different Champions League as well, in the near future.

Something that I don’t think a whole lot of Newcastle fans know about.

This coming season of Champions League football is the very last before major changes are made to the format AND who qualifies.

After much discussion / argument this is how the Champions League will look from 2024 onwards:

Four more teams taking part, as it will change from 32 to 36 clubs taking part.

The total number of matches will rise from 125 to 189.

Instead of groups of four it will be a ‘Swiss League’ system that is used.

All of the 36 teams will play eight matches, four at home and four away.

After these ‘Swiss League’ matches, the top eight teams will automatically proceed to the the last 16 knockout stage.

The sixteen teams who finish between ninth and 24th in the ‘Swiss League’ will each be in a two-legged play-off to fill the other eight places in the last sixteen knockouts.

At this early knockout stage (last 16) clubs from the same country can now potentially meet, whereas currently they are kept apart until the quarter-finals.

Maybe the most interesting for Newcastle United fans though, is the following.

With the increase in competing clubs from 32 to 36, the usual suspects were trying to force through moves that would mean a couple of spaces made available for clubs who didn’t qualify through domestic league position BUT who had the best ‘historical performance in Europe’ in recent years. In other words, doing everything they could to keep the clubs who have had a near monopoly on the Champions League still qualifying, even when they didn’t qualify, if you know what I mean.

Anyway, this was very surprisingly resisted and instead, a place will be given to each of the two countries whose clubs collectively performed best in Europe the previous year and will be awarded on league position that season (not on how well they have done in Europe down the years!).

This is where it gets very interesting… this past season (2022/23) it would have seen an extra club from England and Holland in the Champions League, indeed, in four of the last five seasons it would have meant an extra Premier League club. With Manchester City and West Ham lifting two of the three tournaments, I’m guessing that would have rubber stamped a five times in six seasons where England would have had one of the extra two Champions League spots.

It presents all kinds of interesting scenarios, such as in a year’s time, the fans of a club who finished fifth in the Premier League, needing another PL club to get to the final of the Champions League, or win it, basically whatever would be needed to make it so English clubs had collectively performed as one of the best two performing nations.

If you are a gambling man (or woman…), then you have to think every chance that next season the talk will be all about reaching the Premier League top five to (all but) guarantee Champions League football.

These changes also open up the bizarre situation where as many as seven Premier League clubs could qualify for the Champions League.

The top five (if Premier League getting one of the two extra places due to collective performance the previous season), plus also the winners of the Champions League and Europa League also getting a place in the next season’s competition if they had not already qualified through league position.

Geordies in the Champions League, this coming 2023/24 season.

Plus, now likely increased spaces / hope for that to continue in the seasons to come.

