Opinion

Amazing how much you are prepared to spend on shirts when Newcastle United owners not taking the…

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Billy Miller:

What do you think of the new Newcastle United home kit and any thoughts on how you would like the second and third kit to look?

Love the new home kit.

I have to say, I pretty much always like our kits. I don’t know if it’s just a natural bias, but I can’t remember ever seeing our home shirt and vowing not to buy it. I also don’t mind a splash of colour / boldness so had no issues with the design of the Fun88 logo.

That said, I think this new Newcastle United kit is so different to anything that we’ve had in a long time that I think it could be my favourite for a while. The Sela logo looks classy and the throwback collar is quality. Let’s hope the distribution and manufacturing of Castore can live up to the design.

In terms of the alternate kits, we have to go for Brazil / Sweden yellow this year, don’t we?

I’m not sure about the other kit. Maybe another striped number but with different colours. I liked the black and blue one we had during 09/10. Could go with horizontal stripes or go for quarters, Bristol Rovers style. To be honest, whatever we produce I will most likely buy.

I spent years no longer buying Newcastle United merchandise under Mike Ashley, but I have all seven outfield shirts from the last two seasons (including the special edition one we wore at Brighton) and a goalie shirt from this campaign too.

It’s amazing how much money you’re willing to spend with your football club when the ownership doesn’t treat you with disdain.

If no summer signings, what would be your 11 players to kick off the 2023/24 PL season?

GK Pope

RB Trippier

CB Schar

CB Botman

LB Burn

CM Longstaff

CM Bruno

CM Joelinton

RW Isak

FW Wilson

LW Willock

Bit of a leftfield (rightfield?) option going for Isak on the right, I know. I think back to his assist for Joelinton in the away leg of the Carabao Cup Semi Final and his ’would be’ assist for Anderson against Forest. Both came after great play on the right and I think he could operate out there comfortably.

I like the Willock / Joelinton combination on the left. Imagine needing to alter the gameplan with twenty minutes to go and being able to bring Almiron, ASM, Gordon, Murphy or Anderson on. We’ve got some good options out wide and I think they will only get stronger this summer.

Your top five stand out NUFC matches of the 2022/23 season for whatever reasons. Please explain your choices.

I’ve put these in chronological order.

Newcastle United 5 – 1 Brentford

It was the one-year anniversary of the takeover and we were in a party mood. Eddie Howe’s first game as manager was against Brentford the previous November, although Covid had kept him off the touchline. We drew that one 3-3.

This game showed how far we’d come since the October 7th takeover and the previous meeting with the Bees. Same amount of goals shared but we took the majority. It felt symbolic and it was also only the second home win of the season but we went on to win the next five in all competitions.

Manchester United 2 – 0 Newcastle United

The other games I’ve picked are standouts because of the results and/or how important they were for us in a positive sense. This one the result wasn’t positive but the fact that we were back in a final has to have it as one of the top stand out matches of the season.

I could have put the quarter final or either leg of the semi finals in here too but the final was obviously the big one. Fantastic seeing the passion in London all weekend. Shame we didn’t crown it off with a victory but we were back in a major final and I’m sure it won’t be another 24 years before our next one.

Newcastle United 2 – 0 Manchester United

Erik Ten Haag had had a good moan about the way we supposedly played before the final. He said we were ‘annoying’ with regards to time wasting.

Well, if we were annoying then his team were infuriating when they came to St James’ Park. Timewasting from the very first goal kick. The Red Devils seemed insistent on playing for a 0-0 draw.

Instead, what they received was a footballing lesson with us absolutely dominating the game from start to finish and deservedly winning 2-0. This, for me, was the moment I started to believe we could earn a Champions League place.

Newcastle United 6 – 1 Tottenham

This performance not only crushed Tottenham’s confidence but elevated ours.

When you look at the table now, it seems ridiculous that Tottenham were ever considered Champions League rivals, but at the time they were only one place and three points below us. We had a game in hand and vastly superior goal difference but had Spurs nicked this one the pressure would have been on.

What happened in those first 21 minutes was mystifying. I remember I was texting my girlfriend and every time I replied I was updating the score as another goal had gone in. I finished one text saying it was 4-0 and then before she’d managed to respond had to follow up a minute later to say ‘5-0 now’. The only disappointment was that we didn’t go on and score 10.

Newcastle United 0 – 0 Leicester City

The Brighton game a few days before was much more exciting but if we’re talking stand out matches you can’t discount this vital stalemate that secured our qualification for the Champions League for the first time in a couple of decades.

Has to go down as my all time favourite 0-0 and let’s not suggest it was a drab affair either. Leicester set up to grind out the draw and just about managed it, but we had 23 shots, three of them hitting the woodwork. Meanwhile a save from Pope in injury time prevented their only shot of the entire game from snatching a victory.

Staying behind and watching the players, their families and all the staff celebrating on the pitch was a wonderful moment. An image I could have only dreamed of two years prior.

Compare and contrast how this Eddie Howe era feels compared to the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson eras. Talk about whatever – the quality of players, tactics, the potential, excitement, whatever.

I’d only just started supporting Newcastle when Kevin Keegan left so I didn’t get to experience much of that era. I had So Close on VHS though and watched that regularly enough to fall in love with the 95/96 team.

The Robson era saw me through secondary school and was an enjoyable time but I only managed to attend a handful of games.

This journey has been my favourite mainly because I’ve managed to experience so much of it first-hand. Since Eddie took over, I’ve made it to 16 games and am yet to see us lose with 11 wins and five draws so far. Mike Ashley was like a dementor and had sucked all the joy out of St James’ Park.

When I used to go to games, I remember wondering where that famous atmosphere was. Nowadays I can imagine we must be back to the sort of experience we were having under those two former legends. SJP is bouncing again. I think the previous teams probably had an overall better quality of player, but I don’t think we’ve ever had better unity than in this camp and I’m not sure we’ve ever had a team of players performing so close to/at their very best standards.

What is your current position with access to home tickets, away tickets? What changes would you like to see the club make, if any?

I am a member and have got pretty lucky with tickets since the takeover. The only games I failed to get tickets for were the home game against Liverpool and the cup final. Maybe I’m a good luck charm because, as I’ve said above, I haven’t seen us lose yet (note to Amanda, make sure you get me tickets for the next cup final).

I’ve got no chance getting away tickets unless I sit with the opposition fans, something I did twice at St Mary’s this season.

From a selfish point of view, I guess it would be nice if maybe 10/20% of the allocation for each away game were held back for a ballot. Most away tickets seem to be getting bought up before they even get to season ticket holders with 50 points or less so it’s practically impossible to get one as a member or low points season ticket holder. The downside is some of the season ticket holders sell their tickets anyway. I know someone who boasts that he can get tickets for nearly any away game as he knows people that have 100+ points and buy an away ticket every game just to sell it on. This means there’s a monopoly of fans now able to go to away games.

With home games I think they should stop allowing season ticket holders to pick up an extra ticket at the same time as members. As I mentioned, I got lucky this season, but I’ve seen plenty of comments from members that didn’t. Season ticket holders already have their seat. Members have paid for the chance to be second in line for tickets. It seems unfair for so many paying members to be missing out to season ticket holders who have bought an extra ticket for someone who may not be a member or even a Newcastle fan.

What was your prediction for the 2022/23 Newcastle United season and how did that change / evolve over these past 10 months, what key turning points and/or milestones etc?

I always said I would be happy with any outcome that gave us European football. I hadn’t seriously considered Champions League football at the start of the season.

Top six / seven or a trophy would have done it for me. Even when we were in the top four, we would have the odd slump in form that made me doubt our credentials. The moment I truly believed we could do it was that 2-0 home win against Manchester United.

Predict top 8 clubs in order next season in Premier League?

Such a tricky thing to do.

If we make the right signings and keep up our trajectory since the takeover, we’d have to be considered title rivals. I’ll settle for the top four again for now but wouldn’t be upset if we finished anywhere in the top six.

Teams that were poor this season will come back stronger and we’ll have more fronts to compete on.

Can Brighton and Villa build on their success from last season too? Will there be another surprise package in the mix? There’s a lot of competition at the top and we can’t take anything for granted.

If we have a tough season, relatively speaking, and slip to sixth or seventh, we can’t let it frustrate us too much. We have a project here and we are well ahead of schedule.

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

