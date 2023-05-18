Opinion

Brighton fans comments ahead of Newcastle United match – Intriguing

Brighton fans travel to St James’ Park for a Thursday night match.

The reverse fixture was a goalless draw back in August, Newcastle’s first away game of the season.

That seems an awful long time ago now, Graham Potter the manager and NUFC doing well to grind out a point.

Brighton fans must have feared the worst when Potter walked out on them, certainly I can’t imagine many (any?) predicted what did actually happen next.

Roberto De Zerbi taking over and Brighton fans seeing their team still play possession football BUT with far more of a cutting edge.

March 2022 saw Eddie Howe’s side win 2-1 at St James’ Park, Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar sending United into a 2-0 lead within the opening 14 minutes and whilst Dunk pulled one back after the break, Newcastle closed the game out for a comfortable victory.

Brighton fans come into this one having seen their team lose 5-1 at home to Everton and then win 3-0 at Arsenal, who knows what will happen on Thursday night…

Brighton fans commenting via their North Stand Chat forum:

‘We’ve not sold this one out I see.’

‘Hardly surprising, this being the furthest away game and midweek!’

‘To those going to Newcastle, what is the away fans experience??

Haven’t been there since famous game or “79””.

The ground of today looks so high up but narrow and spread out??

I have tickets for this up and coming game so wondering what to expect….’

‘It’s like watching subbuteo…..from a crane.

Brilliant football city before and after the game though.’

‘Set up base camp on level 2, make sure you have oxygen.

Hit Tomahawk after for a super steak supper, see you in there.’

‘It’s an absolute disgrace where they put the away fans. It shouldn’t be allowed. I wouldn’t go back, which is a shame as it’s a cracking city and good people.’

‘It isn’t allowed under Premier League rules which state that away fans should be given at least one block pitch side.

However, Newcastle have been granted an exemption under safety grounds as their safety advisory group have claimed moving fans pitch side increases the risk of confrontation in and outside of the stadium.

Absolute nonsense. Just employ sufficient stewards to funnel fans separately and cough up for the additional costs.’

‘Agreed. Struggling to think of a ground where there’s less likely to be a confrontation anyway. Friendliest fans in the league.’

‘Its a reflection of the somewhat parochial attitude in that part of the world.’

‘I will be in shearers from 4.’

‘The view from the Away section at SJP really isn’t that bad. You can see how the game unfolds with an uninterrupted view. This is not Selhurst, not by a long way.

Pubs? You are really spoilt for choice here. Probably as good as it gets.

My favourite away game by a country mile. The locals are very friendly, never witnessed any bother.

I’ll be staying up and have the Crown Posada, the Split Chimp and Brewdog within easy walking distance from my hotel and only a 15-20mins walk from the Away end.

In the hour or two before the match I shall take my normal place in the Newcastle Arms which is yards from the Gallowgate End. I really cannot wait.’

‘It really is absolute nonsense. To access the away end, you need to use the turnstiles situated within the main covered thoroughfare used by a massive number of home fans. I’ve been to every away game we’ve had there in recent years across the Champ and PL and see absolutely no reason why having us situated pitch side would run any increased risks.’

‘100%……..the ‘increased risk of confrontation’ doesn’t seem to materialise in pubs before and after the game in Newcastle either.’

‘I’ll be there, can’t wait… I’m as excited as a terribly excited person who has a really good reason for being terribly excited!’

‘Suprised we have sold so many tickets seeing as you cant get home via trains after 830pm and its a 12hr+ round trip in a car!!’

‘A relief that Enciso is fit. We can still field a very good first team. But yes we’re on an absolute tightrope as far as further injuries go.

We also have very limited options to rotate players out.’

‘At least 8 first team players out – it’s tough tough tough…’

‘We are out of wonderkids and left with just kids on the bench.’

‘I’d take a draw now..’

‘I predict 3-1 Geordies.’

‘Newcastle 0 2 BHA

Why not?

‘Gone for 2-2. With Roberto, anything can happen,after getting stuffed by Everton then stuffing Arsenal!’

‘New Saudi 2, Albion 1.’

‘2-3

I back us here, we’re better than they are when we want to be and we’re flying after that Arsenal win.’

‘1-1 but I’d love us to put one over on Smug Eddie.’

‘Because of the way we play, Nwwcastle will get a fair few chances. If they finish them, Newcastle might have a good evening.

Even if they lose or draw, Newcastle have clearly done almost enough for Champions League football. I’d be astonished if they don’t beat Leicester and the awful Chelsea.’

‘I think Thursday depends on how Smug sets up against us. Hopefully they will want to play and it will be a good game, but I wouldn’t put it past him to sit back and do an Everton even at home.’

‘Can see Newcastle being a game too far – more injuries today and it’s a thin squad plus tired legs. Just a hunch we lose it comfortably. Saying that I’d prob take lose to them and beat Southampton right now if offered – would guarantee 7th at the very least as long as Villa don’t win at Anfield.’

‘We have 4 games in just 10 days from the Newcastle match. We don’t have the squad to cope this.’

‘Think this will be one of our toughest games of the season.’

‘I’ve got a call in the morning with a work colleague and friend who I’ve worked with at three different jobs now. He’s a die hard Geordie and was an NUFC season ticket holder before he moved south.

I guarantee it’ll start with him saying how worried he is about playing us and me replying not to because we’re down to our last fit players and will be dead after that game.

Two pessimists in a pod.’

‘That bitter Arsenal fan moaning that Newcastle are the new Stoke clearly doesn’t pay a lot of attention. Their style of football is very different to ours, but they’re not a long ball team in my mind. Pope isn’t great with his feet so is far more likely to go long if under pressure, but Smug Eddie’s teams have always been about hitting opponents very fast on the break. That’s not hoofball in the Burnley or Stoke sense though, but nor is it Man City style.

We completely outplayed Newcastle at the Amex early on this season but couldn’t stick the ball in the back of the net. I forget if Potter was still around at that point- in my mind he was, so it would be classic Potter. For a long time I remember hearing Geordies saying it was the only time this season that they’d actually been played off the park (they’ve certainly destroyed enough opponents themselves in recent weeks, except maybe the Villa game).

I think it could be a good game, and having vowed not to go, I’m now seriously wavering and contemplating getting a ticket.’

‘Really, really looking forward to this fixture but sad that it’s midweek. The absolute best of Away games for me. Friendly people, beautiful city with lots to do and loads of very good places to eat and drink. It’s why I try to make a weekend of it but this year will be up from Wednesday afternoon until Friday mid-morning.’

‘I really enjoy reading all the Newcastle press about how Dan Ashworth is going to bring in all those quality youngsters, like the ones he found for Brighton. Ashworth did a very good job indeed, when he was with us, but his ability as a talent spotter, was not tested as far as I am aware anyway.

I think we could be in trouble on Thursday. Newcastle always look an akward side to play against and I think this could be the wrong time to be travelling to St James. I hope we don’t manage to pick up any more injuries and a nice dull 0-0 would be most welcome.’

‘Where are all these tiredness comments coming from ? We just beat Arsenal 3-0 away !! Didn’t look tired to me. I hope the players remain a lot more up for it than many fans !’

‘Being a Newcastle based Seagull I cannot wait until Thursday but also fearing a negative outcome. The stick will be unbearable if we lose but I’m felling confident. I love the mutual respect between the fans though. Long live the disruption to the so called top six monopoly. I’ve been to St James a few times this season (work related prawn sandwich brigade stuff) and the atomosphere is electric. The football is decent too. its a tough one to call. I’d snap your arm off for a draw. Its a shame its midweek as the away turn will be limited.’

‘I can take very little pleasure from disruption of the big 6 by a club funded by dirty oil money.’

‘Smug always seems to play a dour, niggly, time wasting defensive game against us, it’s hot wired into his DNA so it could be a tight attritional affair despite the fact that the barcodes are at home. The dark arts he learned sitting at the feet of Simeone on that special trip he made to Madrid could unfortunately be on full display.’

‘Our record against Smug Eddie and False Tan Tindall is dire.’

‘Fantastic passionate support. Don’t begrudge Newcastle fans their success, though Saudia sports washing is unfortunately the grim reality 🙁

Here’s hoping for an Albion win Thursday and Newcastle top 4 at the expense of Man U!’

