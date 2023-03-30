News

Premier League clubs agree new Owners and Directors test – Including ‘Human rights abuse’ disqualification

Premier League clubs have on Wednesday agreed a new Owners and Directors test (OADT) to be put in place.

Journalist Ben Jacobs saying that the vote was unanimous, all 20 Premier League clubs / Owners voting in favour of the changes.

The new Premier League OADT will include disqualification for ‘human rights abuses’ amongst other things.

A new ‘Independent Oversight Panel’ will oversee future decisions and Premier League clubs will also see their CEOs subject to the same OADT regulations.

The new Premier League rules state ‘,,,for human rights abuses, based on Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020.’

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that:

‘The new OADT will also have “greater clarity and transparency over the due diligence to be conducted by the League on a takeover, with an agreed, published list of ‘Acquisition Materials’ that must be provided to the League to facilitate its due diligence.”

And there will be “annual due diligence” on incumbent directors to ensure ongoing compliance with the OADT. Individuals and companies disqualified will be publicly disclosed.’

The Premier League clubs new OADT including:

Whilst there is mention of ‘annual due diligence’ and Owners / Directors needing to show they comply with these new OADT rules, no mention or having Premier League clubs looked at retrospectively, as in what might or might not have been the case when any takeover / new owners and directors took their positions in the past.

