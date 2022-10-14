News

Newcastle United are going to embarrass Manchester United – Paul Parker

Paul Parker played for Manchester United (and England) back in the early 1990s.

These days he is one of the army of pundits commenting on the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday, Paul Parker has been talking about Manchester United taking on Newcastle United.

Paul Parker declaring about the match…’The midfield players from Newcastle United are going to embarrass our (Manchester United) players with their technical ability, with their passing ability, and with their willingness to want to work hard. Bruno Guimaraes is the one I have been most impressed by.’

It will be intriguing, every chance that we could see four Brazilians in action in the engine room, with Casemiro and Fred, taking on Joelinton and Bruno.

When it comes to the national side, it is the Man Utd pair who have been regulars in the starting eleven, Bruno Guimaraes is now a constant in the squad but relying on sub appearances and the odd start so far, whilst Joelinton has never even had a call up for Brazil.

I know I am biased but I am also pretty confident that for most neutrals, if given the choice of the two pairs of Brazilian midfielders, they would be go for the Newcastle United pair.

Rather bizarrely, despite believing Newcastle United will dominate the middle of the pitch, Paul Parker confidently predicts ‘I still would always expect Manchester United to beat Newcastle at Old Trafford.’

Hmmm, we’ll see.

Even more bizarrely…Paul Parker comes out with this – ‘I do believe that the owners of Newcastle want a big-name manager. That is the mentally in that part of the world that the owners are from.’

Honestly, you have to laugh.

Who knows what is around the corner in a year, two tears, five years etc etc, that is the same at every club.

However, Eddie Howe last season took Newcastle United to the third best PL form in the second half of last season, whilst if beating Man U on Sunday and if Chelsea fail to win at Villa as well, it will mean NUFC are in the top four.

It is only two months ago that the Newcastle United owners rewarded Eddie Howe with a new long-term enhanced contract as reward for the job he’d done in only his first nine months. Plus of course to protect against anybody else who might be thinking of trying to attract Howe to their club (or national side).

