Newcastle United official update on injuries and availability for Manchester United match

Newcastle United take on Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Howe knowing that a win will take Newcastle United two points above Man U, ending the weekend in at least fifth place.

Whilst if a Newcastle win is matched with Chelsea failing to win at Villa, NUFC would be in the top four.

So, a massive game at Old Trafford and we have seen an official Newcastle United update on injuries and availability.

The good news is that, Newcastle United have no new injuries according to Eddie Howe.

So, in my opinion, we are very likely to see Matt Targett, Joelinton and ASM to come into the side, having all been on the bench last weekend. Meaning that for many fans, this would represent almost an entire first choice eleven.

The two possible / probable exceptions to that, are Alexander Isak and Jonjo Shelvey.

Alexander Isak is back in training now and it was rumoured he could be on the bench on Sunday, however, Eddie Howe says that whilst the striker is making progress, he won’t be in the matchday squad.

As for Jonjo Shelvey, he is coming back from longer-term injury / surgery and Eddie Howe has a number of times said he is ahead of schedule but on Friday, the head coach put him in a similar category to Isak, getting closer to a return but not quite yet.

Eddie Howe will of course be mindful of the fact that Sunday kicks off a sequence of seven games in fours weeks (see schedule below), so he will be hoping to get Alexander Isak certainly and Jonjo Shelvey hopefully, fully fit to take in a number of these six matches, following Man Utd and before the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, the head coach says that he doesn’t know whether Matt Ritchie will be available before that World Cup break.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to Christmas 2022:

Sunday 16 October – Man Utd v Newcastle (2pm)

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) Amazon Prime

Sunday 23 October – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October – Newcastle v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 6 November – Southampton v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (7.45pm)

Saturday 12 November – Newcastle v Chelsea (5.30pm) Sky Sports

