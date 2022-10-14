News

Eddie Howe message to his players and the Newcastle United fans – No Fear

Eddie Howe in buoyant mood, speaking ahead of an interesting trip to Old Trafford.

The performances had been there consistently this season and at last the games against Fulham and Brentford saw those impressive displays, finally bringing the goals and points they deserved.

With three wins, five draws and just that one unlucky defeat at Anfield, it has now given a very decent platform for Eddie Howe and his players to attack these next six PL games which are lined up ahead of the World Cup break.

Interesting fixtures seeing Newcastle home to Villa and Everton, as well as travelling to Southampton.

Whilst the other three are against ‘big six’ clubs, away at Man Utd and Spurs, with then the very final match before the break, being a home clash against Chelsea.

The Eddie Howe message for fans and players ahead of Sunday is ‘no fear’, for that Man Utd match and indeed all the others that follow, before and after the World Cup break.

It would be such a massive three points if Newcastle could pull it off, putting them two points above Man Utd, meaning NUFC would be fifth in the table after the weekend, fourth if Chelsea don’t win at Villa.

When it comes to the ‘easier’ looking trio of upcoming matches, under Eddie Howe last season, Newcastle won all three of these fixtures against Everton, Southampton and Villa.

However, as for the three games against the ‘big six’ clubs, all three of these fixtures were lost last season with 12 goals conceded! However, Man Utd away and Chelsea home came before Eddie Howe took over, though Spurs away did come under his watch, a very out of character collapse once the first goal went in on 43 minutes, after a first half where Newcastle had done ok.

None of these six games are easy BUT the way I feel now with Eddie Howe and the quality of players Newcastle have, NUFC could conceivably win any / all of them.

How nice is it these days to go into each and every match with anticipation and indeed…no fear.

Eddie Howe press conference ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to Old Trafford:

“We have to go into every game with no fear and believing that we can win.

“If you can go into these games with confidence and a good feeling, it gives you the best chance of a positive result.

“The next group of games are tough but we’re going to try and attack them, rise to the occasion and give our all to get a positive result.”

“Winning is so important. It changes everything.

“The players have trained very well this week.

“There’s been a bounce and a buzz but I’m keen to make sure the dangers that come with winning like complacency or over confidence don’t rear their head.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes:

“We desperately want Bruno to be happy here, to enjoy his football and see a long term vision.

“We want to build a team.

“We are in the very early stages of that so we don’t want to disrupt the group we have, we want to add quality – that’s the aim.

“He has done unbelievably well.

“He has fit in so well and epitomised the team spirit and the drive we need to be successful.

“I think the supporters have seen that and taken to him from day one.

“Off the pitch he’s been brilliant.

“On the pitch he speaks for himself.”

Eddie Howe on Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Alexander Isak:

“Jonjo is getting closer. He has trained – not necessarily full training at this moment but he’s very close.

“Matt picked up a calf problem. We don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup but he’s doing well.

“Alexander Isak is making progress but he’s not available for this game.

“We’ve not picked up any new injuries (after Brentford match).”

