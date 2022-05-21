Opinion

Everton fearful after Leeds and Burnley submit letter of intent to Premier League

Very interesting to hear that Leeds and Burnley have jointly submitted a letter of intent to the Premier League, with regards to Everton and their apparently deliberate ignoring / abusing of the FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations these past three seasons.

Everton recording astonishing losses of £371.8m these past three years, way over the allowed £105m maximum losses (over three seasons) stipulated in the Premier League’s rule book regarding FFP.

According to Everton, these losses were incurred due largely to Covid, with £170m claimed to be down to the pandemic impact over the course of the past two years.

Comparing their staggering claims to other Premier League clubs and Covid during this period, this seems highly unlikely and the Goodison Park club look like they are trying to pull a fast one. Arsenal have put their Covid losses over two years at £86m, Aston Villa £56m, whilst just this week the latest Newcastle United accounts reported a net loss due to Covid of £40m these past two seasons.

Leeds and Burnley are demanding that an independent commission is quickly set up and would ideally like a conclusive decision made by the EPL before next season’s fixtures are announced in June.

The joint letter of intent was sent on Friday the 13th of May and on a personal note, I hope that this leads to terrifying consequences for the scouse mackems.

The maximum punishment they may still yet receive is a points deduction, which would / could prove fatal.

On Thursday, Everton came back from behind against Crystal Palace to seemingly secure their top flight status for another season.

This means that on Sunday, either Leeds United or Burnley will ultimately fall through the relegation trapdoor, joining Watford and Norwich in next season’s Championship.

I wish Leeds and Burnley all the best. They do also have the support of fellow Premier League sides in trying to stop potential financial corruption that may give teams an undoubted advantage. I imagine Newcastle United will certainly be one of the clubs that would like to see fairness prevail.

Outside of the Septic Six, Everton are one of the EPL’s little darlings, and the League will do everything in their power to try and prevent justice being served I am sure (remember when Sheffield United made a challenge against those other Premier league darlings West Ham in 2007 under similar circumstances).

If the Manchester City shenanigans are anything to go by, the sticky toffees will probably get a slap on the wrist in about three years time.

Leeds and Burnley might just buck the trend this time though…because we all know there is a rabbit away here.

There was a smattering of Evertonians commenting on Jane Clark’s article yesterday and they definitely didn’t like what she had to say.

These people support a club whose fans have often took the moral high ground since the Newcastle takeover last October.

For some reason scousers also think everybody likes them. This may be because of the Beatles, or even all of those cheeky chappy Tory voting comedians…I honestly don’t know.

After numerous encounters over the years with supporters of the self proclaimed ‘People’s Club’, I haven’t found many of them to have many / any niceties or redeeming features.

That is why I generally cannot stand them. Now that is being brutally honest!

