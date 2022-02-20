Opinion

West Ham fans have their say after facing Newcastle United at London Stadium – Interesting

West Ham fans saw a chance for their team to get back on track on Saturday.

The Hammers hoping to go fourth top with a win against relegation threatened fourth bottom club, Newcastle United.

The wheels haven’t exactly fallen off their hopes for the season…but after the opening 11 Premier League matches seeing West Ham winning seven and losing only two, the last 14 PL games had seen them winning only five of them and losing six.

After yesterday’s match, it is now only five wins in their last fifteen Premier League games.

Fair to say that West Ham fans, judging by their comments below, certainly not now seeing Champions League football as a likelihood next season.

Interesting though as well, to see what a number of West Ham fans had to say about Newcastle United, maybe Saturday wasn’t all about their own team’s shortcomings?

West Ham fans commenting via their Knees Up Mother Brown message board:

‘Newcastle easily had the edge today – winning lost of 50/50 balls in midfield.

Willock looked excellent. Drove the ball thru’ the centre of the pitch and on their left flank superbly. Joelinton was really good in midfield – I had no idea he played there.

What let Newcastle down today was atrocious crossing – I lost track of how many of their balls towards the six yard box drifted to the edge of the 18 yard box or the touchline.

If you’re going to sign and play Wood you have to let him get a sniff of the ball.

In that respect Newcastle were their own worst enemy today.

They had the play, the possession and still managed to shoot themselves in the foot.

I don’t understand how professionals consistently fail to put a decent ball in the box – and that includes us.’

‘Anyone else really impressed by Joelinton yesterday? He was an ongoing joke up front but I thought he was excellent in driving the ball forwards and generally being everywhere. Full credit to Howe for putting him there.’

‘They got booed today and rightly so, an absolute gutless performance that is not acceptable.

I booed and I’m happy to admit, I’d rather us give some effort and lose than witness what I did.’

‘We made Shelvey look like the best player in the world yesterday the space we gave him in midfield.

Time after time he had all day to clip a bended pass into the channels which is where Newcastle were getting in behind us.

Someone needed to shut Shelvey down.’

‘Shelvey needed to have a player on him, surely soucek could have done that?

We were yet again out run in midfield where our two are not on form but often up against 3 or 4 in that area.

Awful game, awful performance with an atmosphere to match.’

‘Newcastle had the better possession.

For the game our overall was 47%.

Playing like that at home against the likes of Newcastle is shocking.’

‘Relegation candidates next year on this form.’

‘Performance wise it’s relegation form.

Nicking a point at home to Newcastle…’

‘Newcastle had won their previous 3…’

‘We mock other clubs fans for ‘sense of entitlement’ but we’re not doing a bad job on here tonight.’

‘Virtually no one on the bench unlike Newcastle to bring on to freshen things up.

Summer will be crucial though if we go to far backwards by then this delusion of attracting top quality will be little more than a joke in a market where anything below the top 4 or 5 clubs will be targeted by Newcastle.’

‘I fell asleep 5 min into the second half and woke up with 10 to go.

Hopefully the players are keeping their good games for the cup, grabbing at straws here, i know but I’m hoping.’

‘Newcastle were good. The midfield three excellent I thought, particularly Joelinton. Bit strange though he and his team mates can’t play a full game without getting cramp.’

‘Our biggest issue is that we have so many holes in the team our better players (Rice, Fornals, Bowen) have to do 2 jobs to make up for the others. Rice has carried us so much this season that it’s ridiculous we’re worrying about his form (albeit he wasn’t great today).’

‘Dan Burn made a big difference for Newcastle. He cost £13m.’

‘I know Newcastle have spent a fair chunk and were very solid today. But it annoys me a bit because it reminds me a little of last season where we couldn’t (understandably) maintain momentum and when there were games you know were important to win… We didn’t.’

‘Newcastle have been absolutely flying. I don’t know why people were booing.’

‘The midfield balance is all wrong. It neither controls games or, more recently, provides an effective defensive shield.

Above all else, I am SO f.cking bored watching this team.

How on earth we are still in the European mix, I don’t know.’

‘No Wilson, tripper or asm, they deserve pelters for that result.’

‘Horrible – this is the proof that there is no chance you can compete in Europe and the League with such a small squad. That game was crying out for a game changer and we have nothing and everyone know it and has done nothing, it’s just so disheartening as a fan.’

‘Burn is a nasty piece of work…very cheap shot…typical of a Howe team ala Bournemouth days.’

‘Horrible match – Newcastle are a bunch of cheating c.nts.

Throw in some disgraceful refereeing as well, just to top it off.’

‘Absolutely! Thank f.ck there isn’t an England rugby match today, that might have caused the death of my TV!

After that performance, I think Newcastle may threaten Arsenal and Liverpool as my most hated opposition teams.’

