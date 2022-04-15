News

Alan Pardew back in manager’s job after resignation forces the issue

Just over two weeks ago, Alan Pardew was made favourite for the job at AFC Wimbledon, after the club parted company with manager Mark Robinson.

However, the League One club decided against the former Newcastle United manager and instead appointed Mark Bowen (see below) on 30 March 2022.

AFC Wimbledon hadn’t won any of their last twenty league matches and indeed lost all of their last five, Bowen bringing at least some kind of initial recovery to the club with two draws in his first three matches, though they remain three points for safety.

A series of dismal failures since leaving Newcastle United eight years ago and not able to get another manager’s job these past two years, since leaving ADO Den Haag after winning only one league game in his five months at the Dutch club, it looked like the end of Pardew’s hopes of returning to management this season when AFC Wimbledon chose Bowen.

However, that now looks to have changed, at least for the time being.

Sky Sports reporting that Alan Pardew is now in charge of the first team at CSKA Sofia, following Stoycho Mladenov’s resignation.

The broadcaster says that Alan Pardew took over first team training on Thursday and will be in charge for Sunday’s league match with Levski Sofia.

Pardew was acting as an adviser to the owners of the Bulgarian club and it will be interesting to see if this interim short-term move into management becomes a permanent one.

Alan Pardew walked out on Newcastle United back in December 2014 and it has been a tale of management woe for him ever since.

It is actually 12 years now since Mike Ashley made Alan Pardew his stooge / patsy at St James Park in 2010. Pardew replaced Hughton despite having been sacked by then third tier Southampton in his last job. Alan Pardew promised fans that Andy Carroll was going nowhere, then he was sold only weeks after taking over.

A disaster at Palace and West Brom, Alan Pardew won only one game at his final permanent manager’s job (so far) Den Haag before moving on from there in 2020 and ending up as an adviser out in Bulgaria for CSKA Sofia.

AFC Wimbledon official announcement – 30 March 2022:

We are pleased to announce that Mark Bowen has been appointed first team manager until the end of the season.

The former Welsh international and Reading boss will take over immediately and now lead the side out against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

We would like to thank Darius Charles for covering in this role over the last couple of days.

“I am deeply honoured to have been offered this position,” said Mark.

“I fully understand what’s at stake and what needs to be done over the remaining seven games. Take my word for it, we will all be doing everything possible to keep this proud club in League One.”

Mark has previously worked alongside Mark Hughes with Wales, Manchester City, Blackburn, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton.

Most recently, however, he worked for Reading, lifting them from 23rd in the Championship to 14th position.

Mark will be assisted by the former Arsenal and Chelsea coach Eddie Niedzwiecki, who also worked with him at Reading.

Our interim chair Mick Buckley added: “We are excited to be welcoming such experienced and respected coaches at this stage in the season.

“Mark understands the enormity of the job ahead. In many respects it speaks volumes for his character and personality that he is willing to take on this challenge with so much at stake.

“We can only do everything we possibly can to support him to the hilt and I’m confident that’s exactly what our fans will be doing on Saturday and for our forthcoming home game against Charlton on Tuesday.”

