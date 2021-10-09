Opinion

Castore have hit the jackpot at Newcastle United

Newcastle United partnered up with Castore in the summer.

Castore the new kit deal partners, plus given the chance to run what used to be the last club shop Mike Ashley hadn’t closed.

Castore are also looking after online sales for Newcastle United.

They say a week is a long time in politics, well when it comes to Newcastle United, two weeks can feel like an eternity.

Exactly two weeks ago (Saturday 25 September 2021) I sent something into The Mag.

It was prompted due to having received, just after 8am that morning, an mail from Newcastle United / Castore, some seven hours before kick-off at Watford…

The email entitled ‘Get Your 21/22 Third Shirt Today! Watch The Players Wear The 21/22 Third Shirt Today’…

This is what I had to say back then, only two weeks ago..

(Writing on Saturday 25 September 2021)

Look at the text used…

‘GET YOUR 21/22 THIRD SHIRT

Get prepared for today’s match against Watford with the new 2021/22 Third Shirt.

The abstract design takes inspiration from geometric shaping of the Tyne Bridge beams. The jersey has set-in sleeves, rib cuffs and NUFC wording on the back to inspire every fan. Complete with Castore branding and the NUFC crest on the front. These are some of the carefully considered details in this third kit.

Better Never Stops’

Honestly, could it possibly have been even more inappropriate?

Castore clearly are a company that are looking to make it big where Premier League football is concerned and in other circumstances getting involved with a club like Newcastle United would be a no-brainer…but this is a Newcastle United owned by Mike Ashley.

I get the marketing jargon and what the message is trying to be…but with NUFC as it stands now in September 2021, where exactly does ‘Better Never Stops’ fit in?

Imagine the person at Castore or on behalf of them, who is given the job of trying to sell Newcastle United kit and accessories to the masses?

Talk about a job against the World for the Castore marketing team.

The shirt sponsor just adds to the whole thing, it has always amused me that ‘FUN’ is on the team / replica shirts when we have this miserable Ashley and Bruce nightmare on our hands.

In the advert above, Castore say a selling point of this new third shirt is ‘NUFC wording on the back to inspire every fan’, I’m sorry but it will take a lot more than that to inspire me at this moment in time!!

How about ‘A New Start. A New Shirt. A New Better’…?

Well, you can’t disagree that there is a new shirt, as always, all three NUFC shirt designs changed every single season.

However, ‘A New Start’ and ‘A New Better’ at Newcastle United…? We wish!

There again, I suppose they felt that it wasn’t possible to use ‘Same Old Sh.t’ and ‘Nothing Ever Gets Better’ at Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United.

It is surely one of the greatest ironies ever, that Newcastle United were taken over by somebody who has absolutely dominated the high street when it comes to selling Premier League replica kits, yet sales of the NUFC kit have ended up so embarrassingly low in these past 14/15 years. At one time Newcastle United were amongst the very top few when it came to selling replica shirts and other kit, a real moneymaker for the club…

Maybe Castore do have a great future but until Mike Ashley sells up and takes the likes of Steve Bruce with him, the Newcastle United part of their operation will be an eternal struggle.

Nowhere more so than when it comes to positive brand marketing…

TWO WEEKS LATER – TODAY – SATURDAY 9 OCTOBER 2021

Honestly, if there was anybody that was even happier than Newcastle United fans on Thursday, it would be the people at Castore!

Castore have absolutely hit the jackpot with Newcastle United now.

Everything above that I ridiculed two weeks ago, has now turned on its head AND makes perfect sense.

‘A New Start. A New Shirt. A New Better’

I couldn’t put it better myself.

All that we need now is for the new Newcastle United owners and Castore to open new stores next door to every single Sports Direct shop across Tyneside!

