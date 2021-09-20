News

Mike Ashley arbitration awaited in 2022 and now CAT jurisdiction hearing pushed back

Mike Ashley has Newcastle United in an absolute mess, not for the first time…

A transfer window that fell a long long way short from what was needed, not even a single loan or free signing allowed once Joe Willock was brought in.

Six games into the season and without a single win so far, Newcastle find themselves already out of the League Cup and in the Premier League relegation zone with only two points from a possible fifteen.

Mike Ashley appeared / appears to be relying on, or at least using it as an excuse, that a Newcastle United Takeover could suddenly happen very quickly…

However, in the real world, that looks a ‘little’ unlikely.

At least that is, if it includes the Saudis who Mike Ashley is so desperate to sell to, due to the fact they are willing to pay, for whatever reason(s), far more than Newcastle United’s true market value.

Earlier this summer, the arbitration case was pushed back until sometimes in ‘early 2022’ at the very earliest.

Then towards the end of July (2021) we had an update on the Mike Ashley CAT anti-competition case against the Premier League.

The hope had been for many fans that this CAT case could potentially trigger a set of events that would lead to the Newcastle United Takeover happening very quickly, without then the need to wait for the arbitration case (or beyond!).

However, in July we learnt that the next stage of the CAT anti-competition case wouldn’t happen until 27 September 2021 and that would only be a ‘jurisdiction hearing’, to decide whether CAT can even hear the case that Ashley has put forward.

Now some five weeks into the 2021/22 Premier League season and further news on that initial CAT ‘jurisdiction hearing’, it has been put back further, though thankfully only by a couple of days.

The CAT anti-competition case jurisdiction hearing will now take place on Wednesday 29 September, rather than next Monday (27 September).

So, this hearing in nine days time should end up in a decision as to whether or not CAT do have jurisdiction and can hear the case BUT even if a positive outcome next week, then it would be a case of a further date to be then announced for when the main hearing would happen.

Whilst we all wait and hope for something positive to happen in terms of change of ownership, you have to have serious concerns as to exactly what the state of Newcastle United is going to be on and off the pitch, by the time anything does change in terms of ownership. If indeed it ever does…

