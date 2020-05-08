News

Shola Ameobi advises Saudi PIF Newcastle bidders to keep things as they are as Steve Bruce doing ‘terrific’ job

Shola Ameobi has been one of Mike Ashley’s biggest cheerleaders.

The former player coming to the defence of the club’s owner owning despite the disgraceful way he has ran the club for over a decade.

Shola Ameobi getting his reward last year when Mike Ashley gave him a job looking after Newcastle players out on loan, Ameobi also continuing to appear on Sky Sports this season to push out PR on behalf of Ashley.

Now Shola Ameobi has made another Sky Sports appearance, on Saturday morning advising the imminent new owners what they should do once the takeover is complete.

To nobody’s great surprise, Ameobi says the owners shouldn’t make instant changes, instead keeping Steve Bruce and others in their jobs, in order to ‘give stability’ he claims.

Shola stating that only once ‘you have embedded yourself in the club’, should any significant changes take place.

Well, I think a lot of Newcastle fans will take issue with this, seeing it as an imperative to sweep out many of Mike Ashley’s people who have been part of the shambles at St James Park, getting far higher quality people in especially in key roles.

Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce are the two most obvious but the likes of Shola Ameobi and others are likely to see themselves also moved on very quickly, as the new owners look to move to a far more ambitious and professional set-up, instead of the stagnant mess they are inheriting.

The quicker they get on with the job, the quicker the club can be turned around on and off the pitch, for that to happen you need the right people working at NUFC as soon as possible.

Shola Ameobi talking to Sky Sports:

“Steve Bruce has obviously done a terrific job, with what he has had to work with.

“Steve is a manager who is very experienced and my advice would be to stay with what we have.

“When a new owner comes in, they want to know how the club runs and what they have got in the club.

“It is important we give stability to what we have here and then moving forward, make the decisions you see fit, once you have embedded yourself in the club and you know what it is all about.

“There is a real excitement [amongst the fans], they know Mike Ashley has wanted to sell the club for a number of years and it hasn’t quite materialised…the fans want to see investment poured into the club.

“If this does go ahead there is a real excitement and buzz as to how and what could happen going forward, we have everything here…the fans, the infrastructure, the stadium.

“If we get the right owners who want to invest in the right way, the sky is the limit.”

