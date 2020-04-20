Opinion

Trying to explain Derby 4 Newcastle 1 was one of your greatest days following Newcastle United

It is 28 years to the day since the final scoreline read Derby 4 Newcastle 1.

On 20 April 1992, the Baseball Ground witnessed defeat for Kevin Keegan and his team.

However, this was an absolutely magnificent day to have been a Newcastle fan and to be at the match.

The support for the team was incredible and so were the players, the ones still left on the pitch by the end anyway…

Kevin Keegan’s initial positive impact on results had lessened after taking over in February 1992 from Ardiles,

Newcastle travelled to Derby after four straight defeats (and 13 goals conceded in them) and with three games left, relegation to the third tier was looming.

Derby chasing promotion and by half-time Newcastle were 2-0 down and two men down, plus Terry McDermott sent from the bench.

Despite that, the superb away following never shut up and amazingly we still looked to have a chance.

Gavin Peacock and David Kelly (pictured above) were immense and Peacock pulled it back to 2-1 four minutes after the break. Newcastle threatened an equaliser for 20 minutes only for Liam O’Brien to also get sent off to reduce NUFC to eight mean and goals on 70 and 77 minutes eventually killing us off.

The reception from the fans for the players after the final whistle was something else, Kelly and Peacock so shattered they could hardly walk never mind jog off at the end.

You can see some of the massive away support when Gavin Peacock pulls it back to 2-1 in front of the Newcastle fans but would love to see more footage of the NUFC supporters that day. I am smiling just thinking about it, pride and support in the face of adversity.

David Kelly of course scored THAT goal late on to beat Portsmouth in the next game and then that mad day and 2-1 win at Leicester ensured survival. Kevin Keegan had performed a minor miracle but none of us could have guessed what was to come next…

