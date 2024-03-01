News

Wolves fans given official advice from their club ahead of Newcastle United match – Interesting

I happened to see this guide for Wolves fans heading to Saturday’s match.

The guide (see below) produced by their club in advance of the match.

A couple of things especially caught me eye…

For example, Wolves fans informed ‘there are several independent car parks in the area surrounding Stamford Bridge.’

That’s handy!

Whilst Wolves also warn their fans ‘pubs and bars close by, please note that some venues may restrict entry for visiting supporters – particularly those wearing club colours.’

Well, I am sure that there might be one or two pubs that might not let Wolves fans in, with our without team colours on, but of all the clubs / cities that Wolves fans travel to, Newcastle is surely the one you need least to warn your supporters of this, with literally hundreds of bars, clubs, restaurants within walking distance that WILL let you in.

Wolves fans given official advice from their club ahead of travelling to Newcastle United match:

Fan guide | Newcastle vs Wolves

A sold-out allocation of more than 3,000 tickets have been snapped up by Wolves supporters for the 3pm visit to Tyneside as the Old Gold look to make it four wins on the bounce.

Kit Colours

Newcastle United will be in their black and white striped home shirt with the black shorts, with the goalkeeper wearing their yellow goalkeeper shirt and yellow shorts.

Wolves will be wearing the 2023/24 red away shirt and red shorts, with the goalkeeper wearing the lime goalkeeper shirt and lime shorts.

Weather Forecast

Light showers are forecast for Saturday afternoon at kick-off. Temperatures will be at around five degrees Celsius.

Travel information

With a city centre location, St. James’ Park is one of the most accessible and well-connected football grounds in the UK.

The stadium is located close to the junction of Gallowgate, St. James’ Boulevard and Barrack Road, just a ten-minute walk from Newcastle Central Station and around five minutes from Monument Metro Station and the city’s major bus stations. Simply follow the pedestrian signs located throughout the city centre.

There are no public car parks on event days at St. James’ Park and traffic restrictions may be in place, but there are several independent car parks in the area surrounding Stamford Bridge. Wolves supporters are urged to use Just Park to find the best parking spots within walking distance to the stadium.

Supporters are recommended to use public transport to reach the stadium, with Newcastle operating a park and ride system from two sites close to the A1 motorway – from Newcastle Great Park (close to the Newcastle Racecourse) and the Metrocentre; one of Europe’s biggest shopping centres.

Flags – Premier League guidance

The safety of all those attending our matches is a priority. Following the Premier League’s consultation with safety and security experts, clubs, football partners and external stakeholders, supporters attending matches will not be permitted to bring Israeli and Palestinian flags into Premier League stadiums for the foreseeable future.

Stadium information

Turnstiles open around 90-minutes ahead of kick-off at around 1.30pm.

The stadium has its own external bar – Shearer’s Bar, which is open to all supporters and members of the public. Shearer’s Bar is located next to the club retail store beneath the Gallowgate Stand. While there are other pubs and bars close by, please note that some venues may restrict entry for visiting supporters – particularly those wearing club colours. There’s a range of options in the City Centre, with Eldon Square being around a five-minute walk from the ground.

Security information

For security reasons, you will receive a body search and any bag you arrive with will be searched at the stadium. Newcastle do not allow large bags or suitcases. Glass bottles, weapons or pyrotechnics are banned from the stadium. Full terms can be found in our ground regulations at nufc.co.uk/ground-regulations

There is only a limited amount of space to display banners and flags within the Stadium and they must therefore be no larger than 150cm in depth and 250cm in width. Banners and flags must not obstruct the view of others, cover advertising signs or cause a safety hazard. Banners and flags must not display any abusive or threatening words, images, political statements or be deemed unacceptable. Flag poles are not allowed. All banners and flags must carry a Fire Safety Certificate.