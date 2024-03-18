Opinion

Why the media want to see Newcastle United fail on and off the pitch

The media and Newcastle United.

So exactly why do they want NUFC to fail.

Simple, it is because it is a big story.

If Newcastle United fail, the media can say look at the amount of money the Saudis have put in and how it’s not made any difference to the club. It’s not made any difference because the club, it’s players, staff and it’s fans just simply are not worthy and don’t deserve it.

They can go on about how the rightful big six were never going to be dethroned and will always be the powers that be.

How the Saudi Regime, despite its money, has failed deservedly so, because of the unethical way it treats people.

That’s what the media write when Newcastle United fail and they pray for us to fail, so they can write such trash.

Of course, when we succeed, the stories are along the lines of how….

Newcastle United are only are doing well because of how many millions the Saudis are pouring in… they don’t deserve it, the money should be going to a big six club and that’s what the Saudis should have bought….

How Newcastle United were lucky etc etc etc.

The media just want to write trash about us because much of it is controlled by a few clubs that call themselves the self-proclaimed big six and most of that media is controlled and fed by Manchester United’s media department, which includes very much the supposedly impartial BBC and many others.

So ignore the media, just watch the team and support them.

The Saudis will invest in the stadium, they may expand St. James’ Park or build a brand new one, to me it makes sense to build something that generates income in a far bigger manner than it does currently.

So even if they rebuild at St. James’ Park, they will still invest in the local area and in other sites, whether shopping malls, hotels and universities, other such things, because these will undoubtedly bring in far more added revenues.

They will invest in the training ground(s) and make something that is overall the envy of the rest of the world.

Newcastle United is to be the biggest club in the world and as such, it will have the biggest stadium and the best revenue generation of any club, but all this will come in time.

They will build a stadium that will be more than big enough to be the venue for any team to play in.

Manchester United will not be able to do that because they know they can’t without public funding, we however can, because guess what?

We don’t need it!

And so the Wembley of the north will not be in Manchester at Old Trafford, or whatever site they use to replace it….

Instead the Wembley of the north will be in Newcastle and it will dwarf even Wembley itself and any other stadium and draw in crowds from around the world who will come just to say they’ve been there and they’ll all come to Newcastle, spend their money in venues around the city that benefit the club, the city and its fans, as well as the Saudis.

As for the rats in Manchester, well they hope that the Rat(cliffe) that owns a part of them will make them great again and then inevitably when the money runs out, which it surely will, then hope in vain that a day comes again for them.

Then they can become a feeder club for Newcastle United.

(***This was originally posted on the comments section of The Mag but we thought it deserved a bigger audience as an article)